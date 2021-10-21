UN experts in Pakistan: Free man accused of blasphemy

ISLAMABAD (AP) – United Nations human rights experts on Thursday urged Pakistan to release a Christian man who was detained two years ago for insulting the Prophet Muhammad of Islam and believed to be suffering from an illness mental.

Stephen Masih, who was arrested in March 2019, has yet to stand trial, experts said. He is a Pakistani man imprisoned in Sialkot, a town in the eastern province of Punjab where he resided. Masih’s family denied the blasphemy charge and said he had a mental illness.

UN experts also expressed concern about the lack of medical care he received. They said that medical examinations to assess Masih’s mental health and fitness to stand trial have been “repeatedly delayed” and that Masih was being held with Muslim prisoners in a prison cell, putting him in danger.

In Thursday’s statement, UN experts said they were “gravely concerned about the persecution and continued detention of Mr. Masih for blasphemy, and his treatment at the hands of judicial and prison authorities who are aware of his psychosocial handicap and his state of health. “

Pakistan is under pressure because of the country’s blasphemy laws. Rights groups say blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores.

Thursday’s demand comes as thousands of Islamists gather in the eastern city of Lahore in another case, demanding the release of Saad Rizvi, the leader of a radical Islamist political party who was arrested in April as the France was protesting against the representations of the Prophet Muhammad of Islam. Lahore police were preparing for a crackdown on Thursday evening to disperse Rizvi supporters, who had warned they would march to Islamabad on Friday if Rizvi is not released under a recent court order.

Authorities say they have already challenged the court order regarding Rizvi’s release and Rizvi supporters should wait for a final court order. Rizvi’s party has organized violent rallies in recent years in support of blasphemy laws.

In Masih’s case, UN experts urged Pakistan to drop the charges against him and ensure the protection of the man and his family. They said Masih was arrested following an argument with one of his neighbors in Sialkot where he was attacked by a group of Muslims who accused him of committing blasphemy.

Masih’s family home was also burnt down.

A court rejected Masih’s bail application in August. Another court will hear Masih’s bail application on Friday.

UN experts urged Pakistan to “comply with its international human rights obligations”, repeal its anti-blasphemy laws and “take action to combat the apology of religious hatred which constitutes incitement to discrimination and violence ”.

A Punjabi governor in Islamabad was shot dead by his own guard in 2011 after defending a Christian woman, Aasia Bibi, accused of blasphemy. She was acquitted after spending eight years on death row and left Pakistan for Canada to join her family after receiving threats.