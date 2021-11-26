UN expert hails India’s plan to repeal farm laws that sparked deadly protests

In a statement released this Friday, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, Michael Fakhri, also urged the government to ensure the accountability of victims.

“To really turn the page on this painful chapter, it is incumbent on the authorities to heed the calls for accountability concerning the victims reported during the protests and to ensure measures to prevent any recurrence of such events,” he said. he argued.

Contentious laws

The three agricultural laws which aimed to deregulate the market were passed in 2020, at the height of the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic.

They have been widely criticized for being rushed by parliament without sufficient consultation with affected communities.

In a surprise announcement on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the laws will be repealed at the next session of the legislative body.

“What was at stake with these laws was the stability of the entire Indian food system,” Fakhri said. “Hopefully further actions on Indian agricultural reform are informed by the country’s human rights commitments and taken through meaningful consultations with farmers, communities and unions.”

Along with other UN experts, the Special Rapporteur spoke with the government on the potential of laws to impact the right to food and the severe restrictions imposed during protests.

Mr Fakhri acknowledged the long process of passing the laws but said that what followed “Is an indication of the deep discontent felt by hundreds of thousands of people. ”

For him, it also shows that freedom of expression “is a valuable tool for empowering people to influence policy change through mobilization and peaceful protests.”

Suggestions

For the future, the UN expert suggested drawing important lessons for public decision-making.

“We should think about questions about what meaningful public consultations should ideally entail, and how a more participatory approach might lead to more popular decisions,” he said.

The government should also consider how agricultural reforms can be implemented with full respect and realization of the economic, social and cultural rights of the country.

In closing, Fakhri underlined the “important role” that the Supreme Court of India played earlier in the year, when it ordered the government to provide more time and space to hear grievances. farmers.

The appeal was also approved by Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression, David Boyd, Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment, and Olivier De Schutter, Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights

Special rapporteurs are part of what is known as the Special procedures of Human Rights Council. They work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent from any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity.