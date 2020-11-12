UN expert calls for immediate lifting of sanctions against Qatar

According to a report, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain in human rights violations due to punitive measures against Doha.

An independent United Nations expert has urged countries blocking Qatar in a regional dispute led by Saudi Arabia to lift all sanctions against Doha “immediately”, condemning the punitive measures as a violation of human rights. ‘man.

In a report released Thursday, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the negative effects of sanctions on human rights, Alena Douhan, called on countries blocking the blockade to “immediately withdraw all sanctions / measures aimed at establishing restrictions freedom of expression, movement and access to property. , trade barriers, and ban on tariffs, quotas, non-tariff measures… for people living in Qatar in violation of international legal standards ”.

“Measures directly affecting fundamental human rights should not be used as a means to influence the government,” she said.

In 2017, an air, land and sea blockade was imposed on Qatar by four Arab countries: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The blocking states severed diplomatic and trade relations with Doha, claiming that it supported “terrorism” and that its ties with Iran were too close.

Qatar vehemently rejected the allegations and said there was “no legitimate justification” for severing relations.

The Special Rapporteur’s conviction comes when she considers that any unilateral measure is illegal “if it has significantly harmful and disproportionate effects on the enjoyment of fundamental human rights”.

The report also highlighted the unjustified treatment of Qataris expelled by boycotted countries at the start of the blockade, which interrupted family relations, work and studies.

In this regard, Douhan is “still concerned by the numerous substantiated reports that unilateral sanctions are discriminatory and continue to discriminate against Qataris,” she said, adding that these measures represented a pattern of “persistent and systematic violations of human rights”.

As conditions for lifting the blockade three years ago, the four countries published a list of demands to be executed within 10 days, which Qatar quickly rejected.

Topping the list was the downgrading of diplomatic relations with Iran, but it also included stopping military cooperation with Turkey and shutting down Al Jazeera.

The special rapporteur considered that the demand to shut down the Qatari media outlet was “unacceptable and contrary to international human rights law” and said it created “a chilling effect which stifles civil society and causes uncertainty and fear among writers and journalists ”.

She described Qatar as “well known for giving examples of pioneering the promotion of freedom of expression in the region”.

The Special Rapporteur also praised “Qatar’s recent progress in improving its national legislation and practice in the fight against terrorism”, stressing “the lack of evidence to justify the imposition of unilateral sanctions”.

Resolve the impasse

UN experts are independent and do not speak for the global body, but their findings can be used to inform the work of UN organizations, including the rights council.

The report, which was released after a two-week visit to Qatar, contains the preliminary findings of the special rapporteur’s mission.

A full brief will be presented to the United Nations Human Rights Council in September 2021.

Songs of a possible resolution of the rift between Doha and the four blockaded countries have surfaced several times in the past, but little progress has been made.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said his country was ready to engage in dialogue to resolve the diplomatic crisis, but stressed that any solution to the crisis must respect his country’s sovereignty.

In October, Prince Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia said the kingdom “pledged to find a solution” during a visit to Washington, while in June Kuwait, which was mediating the dispute, said progress had been made in resolving the dispute. ‘dead end.

Last December, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the initial talks with Saudi Arabia had broken the deadlock, but a month later he said the efforts to resolve the dispute were unsuccessful.