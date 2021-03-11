UN expert: Burmese junta “ murdered ” at least 70 since coup

GENEVA (AP) – An independent United Nations rights expert on Thursday cited “credible reports” that Myanmar’s security forces have killed at least 70 people. He also highlighted the growing evidence of crimes against humanity since last month’s coup and criticized the UN Security Council for a “totally insufficient” response.

Thomas Andrews, an expert on Myanmar, lamented the “horrible truth” that every time he publishes a report on the situation, “the number of murders and arbitrary detentions in Myanmar becomes exceeded”. He said the number of arbitrary detentions since the February 1 coup surpassed 2,000 on Wednesday evening.

“To date, credible reports indicate that Myanmar’s security forces have murdered at least 70 people,” he said.

Speaking to the UN-backed Human Rights Council, Andrews said violence against protesters and even “people sitting peacefully in their homes” was increasing. He said the junta was detaining dozens, sometimes hundreds, of people every day.

“It is not surprising that there is growing evidence that this same Myanmar army, led by the same senior leaders, is now engaged in crimes against humanity,” he said. , citing murders, enforced disappearances, persecution, torture and imprisonment under international law.

Andrews, a former US lawmaker, acknowledged that a formal determination of crimes against humanity requires a thorough investigation and trial. He works under the mandate of the Council and does not speak for the United Nations.

He took note of a UN Security Council statement on Wednesday which expressed concern over the situation, condemned the violence and expressed support for a democratic transition. Such words are “welcome, but… totally insufficient,” he said.

The junta has repeatedly insisted that it is acting to restore order and ensure Myanmar’s democratic transition.

Chan Aye, permanent secretary of Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry, said in a video statement that authorities seek to maintain law and order in the country and “have been showing the utmost restraint in dealing with the violent protests since. February 8 ”.

His written statement – the video was interrupted – also said Myanmar faced “extremely complex challenges” and a “delicate situation”, and insisted that the military rulers did not want to block a democratic transition. nascent.

“In this regard, Myanmar seeks the agreement of the United Nations and the international community on its efforts to maintain sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity, national unity and social stability throughout the country. », Indicates the press release.