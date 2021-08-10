UN envoy warns of civil war in Myanmar in the absence of successful talks

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN special envoy for Myanmar on Tuesday warned of “full-scale civil war” if the powerful army, ousted democracy supporters, ethnic groups and other key parties are not holding a fruitful dialogue on everything from the current COVID-19 outbreak to the root causes of the country’s crisis.

Christine Schraner Burgener told a press conference that clashes between the military and local defense forces continue, people are afraid and suffering, there is no freedom of speech, the World Bank predicts an 18% drop in GDP this year and the International Labor Organization estimates 2.2 million jobs have been lost since January.

On top of that, she said, Myanmar is currently facing “a severe third wave of COVID-19” with more than 333,000 cases reported, including 3,611 new cases on Monday.

Myanmar languished for five decades under strict military rule that has led to international isolation and sanctions. As the generals loosened their grip, culminating with Aung San Suu Kyi’s rise to the top of the 2015 elections, the international community responded by lifting most sanctions and investing in the country. The February 1 coup followed the November elections, which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won overwhelmingly and the military contests were deemed fraudulent.

Schraner Burgener said Myanmar’s military leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing wanted to maintain his grip on power, highlighting the recent statement appointing him prime minister, the cancellation of the November elections and fearing that Suu Kyi’s party will soon be dissolved.

During her in-depth discussions with all parties in Myanmar, she said she realized that neither party “will give up and are not ready to compromise.”

So she said she decided not to wait for the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, known as ASEAN, to appoint a special envoy and to move forward. his proposal for an inclusive dialogue that would also include discussions on humanitarian aid, the plight of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim Minority and “root causes” – the country’s federal system, constitution, military, elections and systems legal, and more.

Over the past two months, said Schraner Burgener, she has discussed her proposal with major parties in Myanmar and the international community.

His proposal also contemplates a group of international observers comprising China, India, Japan, Thailand, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the European Union, the United Nations and the United Nations. ‘ASEAN, which includes Myanmar.

During her discussions, she said that Myanmar’s ethnic armed organizations “were overwhelmingly very supportive of this idea” and members of the United National Government, established by elected lawmakers who were barred from sitting when the military took office. took power on February 1. were “interested in the ideal but would clearly have preconditions for entering into such a dialogue”.

Schraner Burgener said she had a long conversation with Deputy Military Chief Soe Win on July 16 on many issues, including the proposal for a dialogue, but “I have not received an answer”, and since therefore, “there is no positive feedback from the army on this dialogue, which I really regret.

Nonetheless, she said, a dialogue will hopefully begin through ASEAN and its new special envoy for Myanmar, Brunei’s Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof. She said she had a long video conference on Monday with Yusof, who is planning to visit Myanmar after consulting with the main parties, and told him: “He can count on my full support.”

“I also offered to join him, so I hope the army will be ready to receive me as well,” she said, adding that she thought the army kept saying that she wasn’t ready to meet her, not because she didn’t want to talk to him. her but “because the people on the ground would be very encouraged by my presence in the country, and that’s probably something the army doesn’t want to see.”

Schraner Burgener said she still fears the country is heading into civil war if the dialogue, which will hopefully start with ASEAN, “is not carried out successfully.”

“We see a lot of violence on the ground,” she said.

Many people are afraid of the army’s “enormous scale of violence”, she said, but “the People’s Defense Forces” have also stopped using self-made weapons and ” now use professional weapons “.

“So I really hope that a dialogue can take place to avoid the outbreak of a full-scale civil war,” said Schraner Burgener.