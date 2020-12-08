UN envoy warns new Congo crisis could impact security

The conversation

The world is eagerly awaiting the release of several COVID-19 vaccines, but Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is not. “I will not take it. It’s my right, ”he said on a social media show on November 26. Bolsonaro, who caught COVID-19 in July, also criticized face masks. He and his most loyal supporters oppose any suggestion of mandatory coronavirus vaccination. Vaccine resistance has a long history in Brazil. In November 1904, thousands of people in the city of Rio de Janeiro protested against the government-prescribed smallpox vaccinations in a famous revolt that nearly ended in a coup. Making Brazil Modern The smallpox vaccine had arrived in Brazil almost a century earlier. But the syringes were long, left traces of skin, and could transmit other diseases such as syphilis. Between 1898 and 1904, only 2% to 10% of Rio’s population were vaccinated each year, according to historian Sidney Chalhoub. In 1904, smallpox killed 0.4% of Rio’s residents – a higher percentage of the population than COVID-19 victims in New York this year, but these are not the only reasons Brazil returned compulsory vaccination in 1904. As part of a “modernization” aimed at attracting European immigration and foreign investment, President Rodrigues Alves pledged to eradicate epidemics – not just smallpox, but also yellow fever and the bubonic plague. To rid Rio de Janeiro, then the country’s capital, of health risks while opening up space to Parisians. – avenues and stylish buildings, hundreds of homes were demolished between 1903 and 1909. Almost 40,000 people – mostly Afro-Brazilians but also poor Italian, Portuguese and Spanish immigrants – were evicted and evicted from downtown Rio. Many found themselves homeless, forced to resettle on neighboring hillsides or in remote rural areas. Meanwhile, public health officials accompanied by armed police routinely disinfect homes with sulfur that destroyed furniture and other property – whether residents welcomed them or not. Conspiracy and barricades Politicians and military officers who opposed President Alves saw opportunity in the outrage caused by these health initiatives. They stirred up discontent. With the help of union organizers and editors, opponents of Alves waged a campaign against Brazil’s public health mandates throughout 1904. Newspapers reported violent home disinfection and vaccinations forced. Senators and other public figures have said that mandatory vaccinations are encroaching on people’s homes and bodies. In mid-November of the same year, thousands of protesters gathered in public plazas to rally against public health efforts. Rio police responded with disproportionate force, sparking six days of unrest in the city. A racial mob of students, construction workers, port workers and other residents fought back, armed with stones, household items or the tools of their trade, flipping streetcars to barricade the streets. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, conspirators were mobilizing young military cadets. Their plan: to overthrow the Alves government. Their plan was thwarted when the president called on the military and navy to contain protesters and arrest suspected insurgents. The great vaccine revolt in Brazil was quickly put down. The language of rights Subsequently, the newspapers portrayed the protesters as an ignorant mass, manipulated by cunning politicians. They considered one of the popular leaders of the uprising, Horácio José da Silva – known as “Black Silver” – a “messy thug”. But the vaccine revolt in Brazil was more than cynical political manipulation. Digging through the archives, historians like me learn what really motivated the uprising. The violent and segregationist characteristics of the Alves urban plan are an obvious answer. In early 20th century Brazil, most people – women, those who could not read, the unemployed – could not vote. For these Brazilians, the streets were the only place to make their voices heard, but why would they so vehemently oppose the methods that controlled the spread of the disease? Rummaging through newspapers and legal records, I found that critics of the Brazilian public health campaign of 1904 expressed their opposition in terms of “home inviolability”, both on the streets and in court. . For elite Brazilians, invoking this constitutional right was meant to protect the privacy of their homes, where men ruled over wives, children and servants. Public health officials threatened this patriarchal authority by demanding access to women’s homes and bodies. The poor men and women of Rio also had patriarchal values. But for them, there was more than privacy at stake in 1904. Throughout the 19th century, enslaved Afro-Brazilians had formed families and built homes, even on plantations, carving out spaces of relative freedom for themselves. to their masters. After the abolition of slavery in 1888, many freed Afro-Brazilians shared overcrowded housing with immigrants. By the time of Alves’ vaccination campaign, Rio’s poor had been fighting evictions and police violence for decades. For black Brazilians, therefore, standing up for their rights to choose what to do – or not to do – with their home and their bodies was part of a much longer struggle for social, economic and political inclusion. A Deadly Learning Experience Four years after the 1904 uprising, Rio was struck by another smallpox epidemic. With so many people unvaccinated, deaths have doubled; nearly 1% of the city perished.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]It was a deadly learning experience. From then on, Brazilian leaders defined compulsory vaccines against smallpox, measles and other vaccines as a way to protect the common good, and invested in education campaigns to explain why. Throughout the 20th century, vaccinations have been extremely successful in Brazil. Since the 1990s, 95% of children have been vaccinated, although the numbers are declining. Today, Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. As in the past, Afro-Brazilians suffer more than others. By invoking the individual right of Brazilians not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, President Bolsonaro ignores the lessons of 1904 – undermining a century of hard work against disease in Brazil. The article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. 