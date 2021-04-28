UN envoy to Syria says there is interest in stepping up diplomacy

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN special envoy for Syria said on Wednesday that key global players are interested in enhanced international diplomacy to “unlock progress” towards ending the country’s 10-year war .

Geir Pederson called for exploratory discussions to “help test the possibilities and fill the gaps in mistrust.”

Pedersen told the UN Security Council that he spoke about the need for more constructive and comprehensive diplomacy to move towards resolving “this highly internationalized conflict” with senior officials from a number of countries. . They include Russia, the United States, Turkey, Iran, the Arab world, Europe and other council members. He said he also spoke with the Syrian government and opposition.

“I appreciate that key international stakeholders are showing interest in this idea,” said Pedersen. “At the same time, it is clear that mistrust and the desire for others to act first are important elements in the minds of many.”

Syrians in March marked a decade since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad’s government erupted in March 2011, sparking a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war. Despite a decade of fighting and a broken country, Assad remains firmly in power and the country is economically devastated.

Pedersen said a “new international format” could bring stakeholders to the table. “With a parent, although fragile, calm on the ground, and many capitals understanding the need for a way forward, we need to explore what is possible” and “we shouldn’t waste any more time,” a- he declared.

Since the war broke out, there have been numerous high-level rallies aimed at stopping the fighting and guiding Syria into a political transition. The venues included Istanbul, Paris, Rome, Vienna and Geneva and included assemblies with names such as “Friends of Syria” and “London 11”. In 2016, it was the “International Syria Support Group”. None had a lasting impact.

Pedersen’s assertion that international diplomacy is essential for peace in Syria was accompanied by a “warning to prioritize the proactive search for a settlement of the Syrian conflict”. He said this was especially the case in light of the potential for the past year of relative calm to deteriorate.

Pedersen pointed to “significant escalation” in the last rebel-held stronghold in northwestern Syria, including airstrikes on a UN-backed hospital, shelling of residential areas in western Aleppo and strikes on the Syrian-Turkish border among several other hot spots. .

The escalation in violence comes ahead of a government-scheduled presidential election on May 26, which Pedersen says is being held under Syria’s current constitution without any UN involvement.

The United Nations continues to stress the importance of a negotiated political solution to the conflict as called for in a Security Council resolution adopted in December 2015, Pedersen said. It unanimously approves a roadmap for peace in Syria approved in Geneva on June 30, 2012 by representatives of the UN, the Arab League, the European Union, Turkey and the five permanent members of the United Nations. Security Council.

It calls for the drafting of a new constitution and ends with UN-supervised elections under that document with all Syrians, including members of the diaspora, eligible to participate.

Pedersen has tried, so far unsuccessfully, to get the Syrian government and the opposition to start negotiating a new constitution.

He told the council that after the co-chairs on both sides could not agree on the terms and methodology of a sixth session of the constitutional committee, he offered a compromise on April 15, which the government said ‘he would respond next week.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council that “the failure to enact a new constitution is positive proof that the so-called May 26 election will be a sham.” Until UN-supervised elections take place under a new constitution, she said, “we will not be fooled.”

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia, whose country is Syria’s closest ally, said Moscow is continuing its efforts “to ensure the success of the intra-Syrian dialogue” and hopes that Pedersen can bring together the Syrian Arab Republic. government and the opposition for a new session of the constitutional committee.

As for the next presidential election, he said: “We deplore the fact that some countries are standing up against the very idea of ​​the next elections and have already declared them illegitimate.”

On the economic front, UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock has warned that the economic crisis in Syria is worsening, with more than half of households reporting “not having enough or enough nutritious food.”