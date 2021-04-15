UN envoy: South Sudan has potential, must hold elections

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – David Shearer said on Wednesday he was stepping down as UN chief in South Sudan, convinced that the youngest nation in the world has the potential to become a tourist destination to rival any what an East African country and oil and mineral wealth to spur economic progress – if it can eradicate corruption and establish transparent and open government.

As the country nears its 10th anniversary of independence from Sudan on July 11, it has a transitional government in place following a 2018 peace accord and a 2020 ceasefire. Shearer said in an interview with The Associated Press that although “everything has moved too slowly”, now is the time to focus on the elections “and to have a legitimate government elected by the people.

“This has to be the rallying cry as we move forward – to get everyone involved and to pressure the government to speak out and hold these elections,” he said. “That doesn’t mean the winner has to take it all, because that can create all kinds of problems. But we need to allow people to have a say in what comes next. “

There were high hopes for peace and stability once South Sudan gained independence from Sudan long ago. But the country sank into ethnic violence in December 2013 when forces loyal to President Salva Kiir, a Dinka, began fighting loyalists to Riek Machar, his former vice president who belongs to the Nuer people.

Many attempts at peace failed, including a deal that saw Machar return as vice president in 2016 only to flee months later amid more fighting. The civil war killed nearly 400,000 people and displaced millions of people.

Intense international pressure followed the last peace agreement in 2018, and in February 2020 a coalition government led by Kiir, with Machar as deputy, was formed.

As the UN Special Representative for South Sudan, Shearer headed the UN’s largest peacekeeping mission, with more than 14,000 troops and 1,500 police, and was also responsible for political relations. He was a former member of the New Zealand parliament and held various positions at the UN, most notably in Iraq from 2007 to 2009.

Thinking back to why an oil-rich country born with high expectations found itself in such dire straits, Shearer said that after independence, “the elites” – the wartime generals who found themselves in government – had “enormous animosities” towards everyone. other and struggled to be at the top.

He said that the transformation of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement, which has become the ruling party of the new country, into a state is still underway.

“They think like a movement: how can we continue to hold power as we move forward? And that’s a very big difference … (compared to) the strategic vision of, where will South Sudan be in five, 10 years? ” he said.

Shearer said another key problem is that the financial resources allocated to government “are being diverted by these same people (the elites), and there is very little understanding of where the money is going.” This is not going to services for the people of South Sudan and there are problems in holding the government to account, he said.

Looking ahead, Shearer said the peace deal ends with elections, although “I don’t think it’s the end of the peace process – it’s a step forward.”

To hold elections, the appointed legislature, which has not met, must approve a constitution and electoral legislation, he said.

There must also be a serious message between now and the election “to ensure that even though one person is president, everyone will have a role to play,” he said.

Shearer said Kiir and Machar “work together,” although they are still rivals, and he expects the two to run for president.

The UN Security Council has requested a feasibility study expected in mid-July on the holding of elections.

The UN envoy said there were more and more voices for electoral preparations to begin but the bottom line was that there was now stability in the country.

“The conflict that’s going on right now is on a much smaller level,” he said. “It’s inter-community, it’s linked to resources, it’s tribal, often started by chiefs. But it is much less than three years ago.

He shared his vision of what South Sudan should like in five or ten years: “What I would really like to see is a transparent and open government with its finances, where it starts to take its own responsibilities. providing services, and he turns around with the confidence to say to the international community, “You don’t need your peacekeepers here. We need development, people to help us in our development and economic progress, and we need you for the transition and the rest of you need to start thinking about moving, ”Shearer said.

He said the potential in South Sudan is immense. “If you had stability, you would have a tourism industry that could rival any of the countries in East Africa – the Nile, the animals and its wonders,” and the country also has fertile soil, petroleum, teak and minerals.

“It’s all there, you just need good governance. So that would be what I want more than anything else, ”said Shearer.