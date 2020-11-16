UN envoy denounces Israel’s decision to expand illegal settlements

UN envoy to the Middle East says he is “very concerned” by Israel’s decision to advance construction in an illegal Jewish settlement in occupied East Jerusalem that would make the creation of a Palestinian state even more contiguous difficile, reiterating that “the construction of settlements is illegal under international law”.

The move also risks angering the new US administration led by President-elect Joe Biden, which has opposed settlement expansion and hopes to restart negotiations on a two-state solution.

On Sunday, the Israel Land Authority announced on its website that it had opened tenders for more than 1,200 new structures in the settlement of Givat Hamatos, according to the Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now.

“If built, it would further consolidate a circle of settlements between Jerusalem and Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank,” Nickolay Mladenov, UN envoy for the Middle East peace process, said in a statement.

“This would seriously damage the prospects of a future contiguous Palestinian state and of achieving a negotiated two-state solution based on the 1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of the two states. The construction of settlements is illegal under international law and I call on the authorities to reverse this process. “

Brian Reeves, a spokesperson for Peace Now, said the move allows contractors to start bidding on tenders, a process that will end just days before Biden’s inauguration in January. Construction could then begin in a few months.

“ Destroy the two-state solution ”

The Palestinian Authority and the European Union’s foreign policy chief also criticized Israel’s decision.

The Palestinian leaders seek a future independent state comprising East Jerusalem and the West Bank, territories occupied by Israel during the 1967 war, and see the settlements as a major obstacle to peace.

“This is a continuation of the current policy of the Israeli government to destroy the two-state solution,” Nabil Abu Rudeina, a spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said on Sunday.

With nearly 500,000 settlers now living in the West Bank, and more than 220,000 others in occupied East Jerusalem, Palestinian leaders say the chances of establishing their state are rapidly diminishing.

Much of Jerusalem is already blocked off from the West Bank by a series of checkpoints and a separation barrier built by Israel.

Israel has already made progress on construction plans in E1, another sensitive area east of Jerusalem that critics say along with Givat Hamatos would block East Jerusalem entirely from the West Bank.

Israel has long rejected international criticism of settlement activity, but the decision to continue construction at Givat Hamatos could hurt relations with Biden, who has vowed to take a more impartial approach to the conflict.

President Donald Trump has provided unprecedented support to Israel, including abandoning the decades-old American position that saw the settlements as illegitimate.

Israel approved thousands of new settlement homes during Trump’s tenure, including in hotly contested areas.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to visit a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank later this week, in a startling departure from his predecessors, who have frequently criticized settlement building.

Palestinian officials, who severed ties with the Trump administration because of its pro-Israel policies, denounced Pompeo’s planned visit.