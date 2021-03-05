UN envoy calls for urgent action to reverse Myanmar coup

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN Special Envoy for Myanmar on Friday called for urgent Security Council action to reverse Myanmar’s military coup, saying around 50 peaceful protesters were killed in the army’s worst crackdowns this week and that many more were seriously injured.

Christine Schraner Burgener said in her briefing to a closed-door meeting obtained by the Associated Press that council unity and “robust” action are essential “to push for an end to violence and restoration of institutions. democratic processes of Myanmar ”.

“We must denounce the actions of the military,” she said. “It is essential that this council be resolute and coherent in order to warn the security forces and stand firmly with the people of Myanmar, in favor of the clear results of the November elections.”

The February 1 military coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government after his National League for Democracy Party won 82% of the vote in the November election. The military claims there was electoral fraud, but the electoral commission confirmed the results.

Schraner Burgener said a peaceful solution requires the immediate release of Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

She reiterated an earlier call to the international community not to “confer legitimacy or recognition on this forcefully imposed regime”, stressing that “nothing but chaos has followed since”.

The UN has received confirmed reports that many of those who died were killed by live ammunition, she said.

“There are visual recordings of military snipers in firing positions targeting unarmed protesters, as well as indiscriminate shooting into crowds by military and police in various parts of Myanmar,” he said. she says.

As of March 2, Schraner Burgener said that the UN human rights office in Geneva “was aware of around 1,000 people who are either in detention or missing after being arbitrarily detained since the coup. of State ”.

“Journalists are increasingly targeted, including specific attacks directed against them at protest scenes,” she said. Associated Press reporter Thein Zaw, whose dramatic arrest by police using a strangulation before handcuffing him was filmed, is one of them.

Schraner Burgener urged council members to hear “the voice of the people of Myanmar” and support Kyaw Moe Tun, the country’s ambassador to the UN who was sacked by the military after denouncing the coup in a dramatic speech to the General Assembly. The military appointed its deputy, who resigned a day later and Tun said he remained Myanmar’s permanent representative to the UN.