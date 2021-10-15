UN envoy calls for new action to integrate Colombian ex-combatants

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN Special Envoy for Colombia on Thursday called for increased efforts to integrate ex-combatants who are struggling to access land and housing and find sustainable income and security .

Carlos Ruiz Massieu told the UN Security Council that during discussions with former combatants it became clear that in the early years following the 2016 peace agreement, the collective effort to stimulating reintegration “had been crucial in giving hope to the thousands of men and women who until now continue to bet on peace.

He said ex-combatants remain committed to continuing their productive activities and being active members of their local communities, including participating in local politics and decision-making. He noted that this is requested in the peace agreement.

Nonetheless, Ruiz cited a female veterans leader in the central Meta region, saying that many efforts and investments could be compromised.

To protect hard-earned gains, the UN envoy said she called for “decisive action on land, housing, sustainable income generation and security.”

“Otherwise, she fears that ex-combatants will continue to be forced to relocate in search of better opportunities and / or to preserve their lives,” Ruiz said.

Prior to the signing of the peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia movement, known as FARC, more than 50 years of war in Colombia killed more than 220,000 and displaced nearly 6 million people. An amnesty law has been adopted for most of the offenses committed by FARC combatants.

Five years after the implementation of the peace agreement, said Ruiz, “there is a broad consensus on the essential role that land plays in anchoring the reintegration process, particularly with regard to housing and initiatives. productive “.

He said veterans who are on leased land fear making new investments and going over costs.

Ruiz urged the government to redouble efforts to acquire land for ex-combatants across the country so that their efforts “can literally take root.”

“As successful as the first steps are, the long-term success of the initial investments depends on the agreement’s promise to reshape rural Colombia by creating opportunities for sustainable development and public services and institutions for the communities whose expectations remain. dissatisfied, “he said.

In addition, he said, solving the illicit drug problem “will be crucial”.

Ruiz said the United Nations was seriously concerned about the grave security situation in the very areas that are prioritized under the peace agreement.

The “most dire situations” range from Meta to mountainous Antioquia and from the Pacific coast to the Catatumbo region in the east, he said.

“To date, 296 men and women who laid down their arms in good faith have lost their lives, mainly as a result of the actions of illegal armed groups and criminal organizations,” he said.

Ruiz said conflict-affected communities, ex-combatants and social leaders “still bear the brunt of the actions of illegal armed actors taking advantage of a limited state presence, poverty and illicit economies.” He added that Afro-Colombians and indigenous communities are also “disproportionately affected by all kinds of violence.