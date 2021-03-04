UN envoy: Burmese army is “ surprised ” by opposition to coup

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN special envoy for Myanmar has said generals who have taken power in the Southeast Asian nation have indicated they are not afraid of further sanctions, although let them be “very surprised” that their plans to restore the military regime without much opposition do not work.

Christine Schraner Burgener told UN correspondents on Wednesday that after the February 1 military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government from power, she warned the Myanmar military that nations world and the UN Security Council “could take huge, strong action”.

“And the response was: ‘We are used to sanctions and we have survived those sanctions in the past,” said the UN envoy.

When she also warned the military that Myanmar would become isolated, Schraner Burgener said: “The response was: ‘We have to learn to walk with only a few friends’.

The coup reversed years of slow progress towards democracy in Myanmar, which for five decades had languished under strict military rule that has led to international isolation and sanctions. As the generals loosened their grip, resulting in Suu Kyi’s rise to power after the 2015 election, the international community responded by lifting most sanctions and investing in the country.

Schraner Burgener noted that opposition to the coup was led by young people who have lived in freedom for 10 years, noting that they “are well organized and very determined, they do not want to return to dictatorship and l ‘isolation”. She was speaking via video link from Bern, Switzerland on what she called “the bloodiest day since the coup.”

Schraner Burgener urged a united international community “to take the right measures”, stressing that the Security Council sanctions that must be implemented by each country would be “more powerful” than the sanctions of each country.

The council scheduled closed consultations on Friday on calls to quash the coup – including by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres – and escalating military repression, which Schraner Burgener says has killed 38 people on Wednesday alone.

Schraner Burgener said she receives around 2,000 messages a day from Burmese, many of whom are desperate to see an international response. She said she also spoke daily with representatives of the ousted parliament and had spoken with the deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Soe Win, on several occasions on February 15.

Schraner Burgener said the deputy commander explained in his first phone call on February 4 that the new state administration council – the name of the new ruling junta – is tasked with implementing a roadmap military in five stages.

This roadmap, which the junta also published in Myanmar state media, includes the re-enactment of the Election Commission, which dismissed allegations of military fraud in the November elections where Suu Kyi’s party won 82% of the vote. She said it had already been done.

He is aiming for a national ceasefire agreement with Myanmar’s 21 ethnic armed groups, which Schraner Burgener says will be difficult as 10 have already taken a firm stand against the coup.

It also aims to eradicate COVID-19 and resume commercial activity. His last task is to organize new elections in a year.

Schraner Burgener said that in his opinion the army’s “tactic” was to investigate members and leaders of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, to prove that they had committed crimes such as electoral fraud, treason or working with strangers, and putting them in jail.

“And then the NLD will be banned and then they will have new elections where they want to win, and then they can continue to stay in power,” she said.

“The military told me the plan – threaten people, make arrests and then the majority of people would go home because they were afraid,” said Schraner Burgener. Then the military will “take back control” and people will get used to the situation “and go back to business as usual.”

She said the military was surprised by the opposition, which was led by young people.

“I think the military is very surprised that it doesn’t work because in the past, in 1988, 2007 and 2008, it worked,” she said, highlighting years of violent military crackdown on uprisings. against his regime.

She has an office in the capital, Naypyitaw, and is asking to return since the coup on the condition that she can speak to military leaders and see representatives of ousted parliamentarians and Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint, who are part of some 1,200 people. she said are being held.

“I really hope to get to Myanmar as soon as possible,” she said. “I don’t have the solution on the silver plate, but I have a few ideas that I would like to discuss.”

Schraner Burgener did not disclose the ideas.

She said the military told her it was not yet time for a visit. She asked if she could visit him if she lifted her conditions and said she was told it would make no difference.

During her three years as UN Special Envoy, Schraner Burgener said she always warned the Security Council and the General Assembly that a coup could occur because she knew the structure of government – that the military had power.

Under Myanmar’s constitution, drafted under military rule, the military maintained control over many key defense and security ministries and was also guaranteed enough seats in parliament to reverse any changes to the law. charter.

“I always felt that she was a tightrope in the face of the military,” Schraner Burgener said of Suu Kyi.

Schraner Burgener said she believed the military leader, Major General Min Aung Hlaing, who staged the coup, was “really afraid” that Suu Kyi would have more success with the reforms after her “landslide victory in the elections”.