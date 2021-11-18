UN envoy: Afghanistan on the brink of “humanitarian catastrophe”

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – Afghanistan is “on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe” and its collapsing economy increases the risk of extremism, the UN special representative for the country warned on Wednesday.

Deborah Lyons said the United Nations predicts 60% of Afghanistan’s 38 million people face hunger crisis levels in a food emergency that is likely to worsen over the winter . She said the country’s GDP contracted by 40%.

But she told the UN Security Council that a humanitarian disaster “is preventable,” saying the main cause was financial sanctions against the Taliban, who took control of the country on August 15. The sanctions “have crippled the banking system, affecting all aspects of the economy,” Lyon said.

The Afghan central bank’s $ 9 billion in reserves, most of which is held in the United States, were frozen after the fall of the former government. Afghanistan was also due to access around $ 450 million from the International Monetary Fund on 23 August, but the IMF has blocked the release due to “lack of clarity” over a new government.

Lyons said that “the paralysis of the banking sector will push more of the financial system into informal, unaccountable and unregulated money exchanges.” This, she said, “can only help to facilitate terrorism, drug trafficking and smuggling” which will first affect Afghanistan and then “infect the region”.

She said a “major negative development” has been the Taliban’s inability to stem the expansion of the extremist Islamic State group, which now appears to be present in almost every province and is increasingly active. The number of attacks attributed to IS has increased dramatically from 60 last year to 334 this year, she said.

Lyons urged the international community to find ways to provide financial support to the Afghan people, who she said “feel abandoned, forgotten and even punished by circumstances that are not their fault.”

“We need to focus for the next three or four months on helping the most vulnerable Afghans during the winter,” Lyons said.

“The international community urgently needs to find a way to provide financial support to health workers in public hospitals, staff in food security programs and, yes, possibly teachers, provided that girls’ right to education be fully respected, ”she added.

She assured Council members that the UN will do everything possible to ensure that funds are not diverted to the Taliban – or by the Taliban.

China and Russia have called for the thawing of Afghan reserves, but US Vice Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis made no mention of sanctions.

He criticized the Taliban for ignoring calls from the Security Council and the international community to seek a peaceful political settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan and instead choosing victory on the battlefield. “And we are now seeing the terrible consequences of this choice unfolding before our eyes,” he said.

“But the Afghan people shouldn’t have to pay twice for the Taliban’s decision,” DeLaurentis said, saying the United States is the largest humanitarian donor in Afghanistan, with $ 474 million in aid provided in 2021 , and urging other countries to step up their support. .

Lyons said the only way to avoid losing much of the progress of the past 20 years is for the Taliban to avoid their past isolation and engage in political dialogue with other Afghan parties, the wider region and the international community. She said the aim should be to define a road map with concrete steps to establish “constructive relations between Afghanistan and the world at large”.

Lyons said she continued to raise difficult issues with the Taliban, including calling for the restoration of the rights of women and girls and ethnic minorities and a more inclusive administration.

The composition of the Afghan Cabinet “remains entirely male, predominantly Pashtuns and almost all Taliban, both at the capital and provincial levels,” she said, and recent appointments continue “to appear designed more to reward combatants only to promote governance and inclusion “.

The Taliban government has not been recognized by any country or by the United Nations. Afghanistan’s seat at the UN is still held by the representative of the previous government, Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai.

Isaczai told the council that Afghanistan faces “a crisis of historic proportions.”

“The lives and dignity of millions of Afghans are threatened by a failing economy, severe food insecurity and the lack of security, basic rights and freedom,” he said. “If current trends continue, Afghanistan will experience near universal poverty.