UN endorses Costa Rica’s Grynspan as head of UN trade body

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The United Nations General Assembly on Friday approved the appointment of Costa Rican economist Rebecca Grynspan as head of the United Nations trade and development agency, America’s first woman central to lead the Geneva-based organization.

She was appointed by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, known as UNCTAD. It supports developing countries in their efforts to take advantage of the globalized economy and to address the potential drawbacks of economic integration.

Since 2014, Grynspan has been Secretary General of the Ibero-American General Secretariat, which supports the preparation of the Ibero-American summits. From 2010 to 2014, she was Deputy Administrator of the United Nations Development Program.

Previously, she was UNDP Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, member of the High Level Group on Financing for Development and Second Vice President of Costa Rica from 1994 to 1998.

Grynspan called UNCTAD a “key partner for all countries facing the challenges of post-pandemic recovery,” adding: “I believe that at this critical time, UNCTAD can make a vital contribution to a more just, sustainable recovery. and inclusive for all. “