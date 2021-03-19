UN disinfects killings of children in armed conflict

Masha Khromchenko stands in the kindergarten classroom that was directly hit by a shell in the Luhansk region, Ukraine. The UN Security Council has called for an end to attacks on schools around the world. Credit: UNICEF / Christopher Morris

UNITED NATIONS, March 19 (IPS) – The horrific killings of children in military conflicts and civil wars – both by national armed forces and militant groups – have sparked widespread condemnation by rights organizations humans around the world.

But a “shame list” identifying some of these perpetrators has been politicized, leaving out some of those countries under fire, notably Afghanistan, Israel (in the killings in the occupied territories), Somalia and Yemen. (where the murders are blamed on the air. attacks from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates).

According to Human Rights Watch, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been repeatedly criticized for letting national armed forces and non-state armed groups off the hook for serious violations against children in times of crisis. war.

The list, first requested by the UN Security Council in 2001, is described as the “backbone” of UN efforts to protect children in war.

The numbers, however, are staggering, according to a new report released by the Panel of Eminent Persons, including Lt-General (Retired) Romeo Dallaire, the former UN force commander during the Rwanda genocide. ; Yanghee Lee, former chair of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child; Benyam Dawit Mezmur, specialist in children’s rights; and Allan Rock, former Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations.

The group, which released its report last week, has many examples of armed forces or groups (usually government forces) that have been omitted or removed from the “shame list” – most notably the coalition led by the Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Israeli forces, Afghan forces and Myanmar army, Tatmadaw

Afghan security forces have reportedly killed or injured more than 4,000 children since 2014 but are not on the list.

In 2014, Israeli forces killed 557 Palestinian children and injured 4,249, mostly during the fighting in Gaza. But Israeli forces were not on the shame list – even though the number of children killed was the third highest in the world that year.

In Somalia, the armed group Al-Shabab has been repeatedly listed for sexual violence against children, but the Somali National Army is not listed, despite a comparable number of cases.

In 2020, Guterres “struck off” the Saudi-UAE-led coalition for killing and maiming children in Yemen, as well as the Burmese military for recruiting and using child soldiers.

Yet each was responsible for hundreds of violations the previous year, according to the report.

Jo Becker, advocacy director, Children’s Rights Division at Human Rights Watch (HRW), told IPS that Guterres has been reluctant to hold all perpetrators to account since taking office around four years.

Asked whether Guterres pays for politics in a year, he seeks re-election, Becker said: “So his failure to list all the culprits is certainly not just a matter of ‘election year.’ .

She said the United Nations Security Council first requested the annual list and, over the past two decades, has carefully created the United Nations framework for children and armed conflict.

As architects of the agenda, they should insist that the Secretary-General make sure it works as intended and lists all the authors, bar none, Becker said.

But without a clear list, the UN framework for children and armed conflict is seriously compromised. Experts urged the secretary general to change his approach and list all the perpetrators “without fear or favor.”

Without such action, they warn, children will be at even greater risk, HRW said. “The secretary general should take experts’ recommendations to heart and prioritize the protection of children.”

Mouin Rabbani, senior researcher at the Institute for Palestine Studies and co-editor-in-chief, Jadaliyya, an independent electronic publication produced by the Institute for Arab Studies, told IPS it needed no more than a simple swipe glance at the list of included and excluded authors. of the list, to understand that these evaluations are not the product of a rigorous examination of the evidence and therefore do not represent the conclusions of an appropriate professional process.

“It seems indisputable to me that there are political factors at play. Part of this consists of the traditional deference to the powerful and their clients, which is offset by a moralizing outrage – which would otherwise be justified – against the weak and marginalized.”

In part, he argued, this reflects electoral considerations, with Guterres preparing for election for a second term. And that in part reflects financial concerns, as the UN continues to suffer from a fiscal tightening and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is re-authorized.

While there is much dissatisfaction with the glaring omissions from the list, which no one has failed to notice, it seems unlikely that the General Assembly will act to address them, as it is made up of governments and many. between them are subject to similar pressures and incentives. , says Rabbani.

Asked about a response to the eminent panel’s report, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters on March 17: “First of all, I must say that we appreciate the views expressed. “.

“We have worked … diligently with many partners, including NGOs, and everyone is working in the same direction: to improve the protection of children and eliminate the scourge of children forced as combatants and, of course, as victims of conflicts. ‘

He stressed that the Secretary General’s report is an essential tool for generating action. “I think year after year the report and the associated work of all of our colleagues in the field and in New York is to change behavior under the most difficult circumstances. Our goal is to end and prevent serious violations against children. Every year we report on progress and setbacks ”.

There’s a lot of emphasis on the list itself, but I think it’s also essential to read the full story in the reports each year, which details how children are affected by the conflict and the work that is being done. to better protect boys and girls, in particular through action plans.

“And I think we have seen, over the years, improvements in some areas with action plans signed by different fighters. There will always be discussions between people on the conclusions of the report, the methodology, the observations, the recommendations ”.

“We support them and we are always happy to collaborate with relevant partners to improve the system,” he added.

