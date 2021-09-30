UN diplomats: Russia blocks sanctions experts in Africa

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – Russia suspends appointment of independent experts to monitor implementation of sanctions against four African countries, saying panels proposed by UN secretary general are not geographically balanced and some members are not impartial, UN diplomats said Wednesday.

Russia’s refusal to approve members of the new expert groups is already delaying investigations into sanctions violations in South Sudan, Congo and the Central African Republic, diplomats said, insisting on speaking anonymously for reveal the details of what is supposed to be private consultations. The mandate of the expert panel on Mali expires on Thursday.

The UN Security Council must approve new expert groups before sanctions oversight can continue, and Russia has a veto in the most powerful UN body.

There was no immediate response to a call and email to the Russian United Nations mission or to an email to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesman asking for comment.

In recent years, Russia has become much more active in Africa, especially in the Central African Republic and Mali.

At the end of June, UN experts accused the Russian military instructors and the Central African forces they support of “excessive use of force, indiscriminate killings, occupation of schools and large-scale looting”. Moscow strongly denied these allegations.

Last September, experts monitoring sanctions in Libya said warring parties and their international backers – the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Jordan against Turkey and Qatar – had violated a UN arms embargo against the oil-rich North African country which remains “totally ineffective.” “

Their report also says 11 companies violated the arms embargo, including the Wagner Group, a Russian private security company. In May, the panel said Wagner had provided between 800 and 1,200 mercenaries to support the rebel commander in eastern Libya, Khalifa Hifter.

The mandate of the expert panel on Libya does not expire until August 15, 2022.