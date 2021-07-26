UN: COVID hits poor, conflict-affected countries even harder this year

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting conflict-ridden and impoverished countries much more severely this year than in 2020, with higher cases and rising deaths, the chief warned on Monday UN Humanitarian Assistant.

Ramesh Rajasingham told a closed-door briefing at the UN Security Council that these surges are fueled by a lack of access to vaccines, a relaxation of public health measures, increased social diversity and the spread of the delta variant in at least 124 countries, including 17 fragile and conflict-affected nations.

“This pandemic is far from over,” he said. “We are arguably in one of the most dangerous times for the poorest people on our planet.”

In his briefing obtained by the Associated Press, Rajasingham said that so far in 2021, almost three-quarters of countries in need of humanitarian assistance have recorded more cases or deaths than in 2020. And in more than ‘One-third of those countries, he added, “At least three times as many cases or deaths have been recorded this year compared to last year.”

He called these figures “just the tip of the iceberg”, saying that the testing capacities in many of these countries are inadequate, so the UN does not have “a real idea of ​​the real scale. of the crisis “.

“Today we have a two-track pandemic – one trajectory for the rich world and one for the poor – characterized by dramatic differences in vaccine availability, infection rates, and the ability to provide political support.” , did he declare.

Rajasingham urged the international community to respond by ensuring that the poorest countries have access to protective equipment, oxygen, test kits and other essential supplies. To tackle the pandemic and the worsening impact on the poorest people, he said, the global humanitarian system is appealing for $ 36 billion to help 161 million people.

Rajasingham said fragile and conflict-affected countries must also have access to vaccines. To date, he said, 80 million doses of vaccine have been delivered to countries where the UN has appealed for humanitarian aid.

The World Health Organization has set a goal of vaccinating 10% of each country’s population by September, he said. Rajasingham said that to achieve this goal, the UN estimates that countries in need of humanitarian assistance will need 162 million more doses.

The UN predicts that more doses of the vaccine will be available in the second half of 2021, but Rajasingham said vaccines alone were not enough.

He urged international support to allow the delivery of vaccines to impoverished and conflict-torn countries before their expiration date, saying this must include the recruitment and training of health workers and the establishment of the logistics and security to reach remote places and people living in areas controlled by armed forces. groups.

“Vaccine doses are essentially useless without efficient delivery systems,” he said.

“Almost half of the countries in humanitarian appeals administered less than 50% of the doses delivered to them,” Rajasingham said. “For example, in South Sudan, vaccines could not be administered because funding was not available for deployment. “

The Security Council was meeting to discuss the implementation of a resolution passed in February that called for a “sustained humanitarian pause” in all conflict zones to allow access to vaccines. He also called for “equitable and affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines in situations of armed conflict, post-conflict situations and complex humanitarian emergencies”.

Since its adoption, Rajasingham said, the most fragile countries have not received sufficient amounts of vaccines or aid.

“To date, the level of effort to end this pandemic has been insufficient,” he said. “We must do more. “