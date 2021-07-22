UN Council rejects Russian offer to get rid of Bosnia’s High Representative

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN Security Council on Thursday rejected a resolution presented by Russia and China that would have immediately stripped the powers of the high international representative responsible for overseeing the implementation of the peace accord. 1995 which ended the devastating war in Bosnia, and eliminated the post entirely within one year.

The draft resolution did not obtain the minimum of nine “yes” votes for adoption. The vote was 2-0, with only Russia and China voting “yes” and the other 13 board members abstaining.

The rejected resolution stated that the powers conferred on the high representative at a conference on the implementation of the Dayton peace accord in 1997 “are no longer necessary in view of the progress made by the Bosnian parties”. He supported the appointment of the High Representative Christian Schmidt of Germany “until July 31, 2022, with the closure of the office of the High Representative”.

Ahead of the vote, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky accused the high representative of becoming like “a czar” with powers of “an almost post-colonial type”, and said the choice of Schmidt was not legitimate without the approval of the Security Council.

The US-brokered Dayton Peace Accord, which ended the 1992-95 war after the deaths of over 100,000 people, established two separate entities in Bosnia – one led by the Serbs of Bosnia and the other dominated by the country’s Bosnians, who are mostly Muslims, and Croats. .

The credentials of the high representative have been criticized by the Bosnian Serbs, who have close ties to Russia, for failing to offer an opportunity to appeal his decisions, which have immediate effect. The Office of the High Representative has dismissed many civil servants, including judges, civil servants and MPs since its inception.

Russia did not agree with Schmidt’s appointment and has long called for the removal of the post of high representative.

Schmidt was officially appointed on May 27 next high representative by the 10-member steering committee of the 55-member Peace Implementation Council, the international body guiding the peace process in Bosnia.