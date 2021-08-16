UN Council calls for inclusive talks on new Afghan government

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN Security Council on Monday called for an immediate end to violence in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country, and for inclusive talks to form a new Afghan government including women.

In its first statement since the Taliban ousted US-backed President Ashraf Ghani, who has since fled Afghanistan, a day earlier, the council stressed that Afghan territory should not be used by the Taliban. or any other group “to threaten or attack a country. “

The most powerful UN body called for “urgent talks to resolve the current crisis of authority in the country and achieve a peaceful settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned national reconciliation process.” .

He said a new government must be “united, inclusive and representative – including with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate end to the violence and urged the international community to unite to ensure respect for the human rights of all Afghans. He said he was “particularly concerned by reports of growing human rights violations against women and girls in Afghanistan who fear a return to the darkest days” in the 1990s, when the Taliban ruled and banned girls to educate themselves and imposed draconian measures on women. .

“The world is following the events in Afghanistan with a heavy heart and deep concern for what lies ahead,” said Guterres, and with the future of the country and the hopes and dreams of a generation of young Afghans at stake. , the days to come “will be pivotal.”

Afghan Ambassador to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said “there is no more time for the blame game” and echoed Guterres’ calls for the council to call for a stop immediate violence and respect for human rights, and to “prevent Afghanistan from descending into civil war and becoming a pariah state.”

He told the council that he “speaks on behalf of millions of people in Afghanistan, whose fate is at stake and face an extremely uncertain future,” including “the millions of Afghan girls and women who are on the point of losing their freedom to go to school, to work and to participate in the political, economic and social life of the country ”, as well as human rights defenders, journalists, academics, civil servants and former security agents.

Isaczai, who was appointed by Ghani’s government, said: “Residents of Kabul report that the Taliban have already started house-to-house searches in some neighborhoods, registering names and looking for people on their target list. There are already reports of targeted killings and looting in the city. “

“The people of Kabul currently live in absolute fear,” Isaczai added and called on the UN chief and the council not to recognize the restoration of the Islamic emirate that the Taliban could impose.

Isaczai also called for the urgent establishment of a “humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of those at risk of retaliation and Taliban attacks” and for neighboring countries to open their borders to those trying to escape and humanitarian goods entering the country.

The Security Council statement, drafted by Estonia and Norway, called for “an end to all abuses and violations” of human rights and international humanitarian law, without targeting the Taliban, and for access immediate for United Nations personnel and other humanitarian organizations to provide assistance, “including across conflict lines”.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield has called for more than 500 tonnes of humanitarian aid – which the United Nations World Food Program says is at border crossings taken by the Taliban – be immediately allowed into Afghanistan.

“All Afghan nationals and international citizens who wish to leave must be allowed to do so safely,” Thomas-Greenfield said, adding that the United States pledges “to be generous in the resettlement of Afghans” and “we must all do more “.