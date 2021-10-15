UN condemns suicide bombing attack on mosque in southern Afghanistan

The attack marked the second week in a row that a Shiite mosque in the country has been targeted, after an explosion last Friday in the northeastern town of Kunduz that left more than 100 worshipers dead.

Strong conviction

“Terrorism continues in Afghanistan”, the UN mission in the country, MANUA, said in a post on Twitter. “(The) UN condemns the latest atrocity targeting a religious institution and the faithful. Those responsible must be held accountable. ”

The President of the United Nations General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, also strongly condemned the attack.

Mr. Shahid expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to all those who were injured.

The explosion occurred against the backdrop of the worsening and multifaceted crisis in Afghanistan.

Increase in humanitarian needs

The UN continues to advocate for greater international support to the country, where boys and girls “pay the highest price,” according to Omar Abdi, deputy executive director of the United Nations Children’s Fund, Unicef.

“We anticipate that the humanitarian needs of children and women will increase over the coming months, amid severe drought and resulting water scarcity, an uncertain security environment, continued displacement, socio-economic consequences. devastating economic COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic and the onset of winter, ”he said in New York on Friday.

Mr Abdi was in Afghanistan last week, where he saw firsthand how children are feeling the impacts of a shattered economy and a failing health system.

Medical supplies are running dangerously low, and epidemics of measles and acute watery diarrhea are on the rise.

Even before the Taliban took power in August, at least 10 million Afghan children were in need of humanitarian assistance. He warned that at least one million people are at risk of dying from severe acute malnutrition if they do not receive treatment immediately.

“I visited the Kabul Children’s Hospital and was shocked at how crowded it was with malnourished children, some of whom were babies,” he said.

Focus on girls’ education

The UNICEF official met the de facto authorities where he put girls’ education at the top of the agenda. Millions of Afghan girls of secondary school age have not yet returned to school.

“I have received statements about the commitments that the Taliban has made to allow all girls to go to school,” he said. “Girls up to grade six can go to school now. ”

There are more than 30 provinces in Afghanistan and Mr. Abdi indicated that it is only in five provinces where girls can go to secondary school, “but we ask that girls all over the world go to secondary school. school “.

The Taliban authorities are developing a framework on the issue, which is expected within the next two months, he said. The framework will also address concerns of more conservative parts of society about girls’ education, such as separating girls from boys and only allowing women to teach them.

“Now, it’s interesting that the authorities I met said that when they put in place the framework they are working on, (it) will convince more parents to send their daughters to school, so it must be seen, ”he said.

Reinforce assistance

UNICEF has been in Afghanistan for over 60 years. The agency is concerned that the education gains made over the past two decades may be reversed.

Since 2001, enrollment has increased from one million to 10 million until the middle of this year, including four million girls, while the number of schools has also tripled, from 6,000 to 18,000 during the year. last decade. Yet 4.2 million Afghan children are out of school, including 2.6 million girls.

UNICEF is also now accessing more areas of the country that were previously under Taliban control. Some female staff are back at work and Mr. Abdi expects all of them to return.

The UN agency is stepping up its programs, but needs support, and he urged the de facto authorities, the international community, humanitarian organizations and other stakeholders to step up their efforts.