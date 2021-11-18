UN condemns seizure of closed US embassy in Yemen by rebels

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN Security Council on Thursday condemned “in the strongest terms” the intrusion and seizure of the now closed American embassy in the capital of Yemen and the detention of dozens of local employees by the country’s Houthi rebels.

A statement endorsed by the 15 members of the most powerful UN body called for “an immediate withdrawal of all Houthi elements from the premises” and “the immediate and safe release of those still in detention.”

US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters last week that diplomatic efforts were successful in securing the release of most of the detained employees, but some remained in custody. He then said that the work was continuing to free the others.

The Security Council stressed that the Vienna Convention prohibits any intrusion into diplomatic property as well as the “inviolability” and “immunity” of the premises against searches and requisitions – and that the property and archives of a mission diplomatic mission that has been temporarily closed “must be respected and protected.”

The council’s statement follows Wednesday’s request by the United Nations for the release of two UN staff members detained earlier this month by Yemeni rebels.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said on Wednesday that UN officials received assurances from senior Houthi officials last week that the two men, both Yemeni, would be released. He told reporters on Thursday that they still had not been released.

He said the United Nations staff worked for the United Nations human rights office and UNESCO, and that they were arrested on November 5 and 7.

Yemen has been rocked by civil war since 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthis took control of the capital, Sana’a, and much of the country’s north, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee south. , then to Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition went to war in March 2015, backed by the United States, in an attempt to restore President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to power. Despite an unrelenting air campaign and ground fighting, the war has largely deteriorated to a stalemate and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.