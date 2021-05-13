UN condemns murder of aid worker in South Sudan

The aid worker was killed when attackers fired at a clearly identified aid vehicle that was part of a team of international non-governmental organizations and South Sudanese health workers visiting a health facility.

The team was driving from Chukudum to Kapoeta, Budi County, in an area that has seen several roadside ambushes this year.

The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, condemned the murder.

“I am shocked by this violent act and I extend my condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased. Roads are a vital link between humanitarian organizations and communities in need, and we must be able to move safely across the country without fear, ”he said. mentionned in a statement Thursday.

“I call on the government to strengthen law enforcement along these roads.”

The incident marked the first murder of an aid worker in South Sudan in 2021. Nine aid workers were killed in 2020.