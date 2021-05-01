World

UN condemns deadly attack on guesthouse in Afghanistan

According to media reports, a vehicle loaded with explosives detonated near a guesthouse on Friday evening (local time) in Puli-e-Alam, the provincial capital of Logar, about 70 kilometers south of Kabul. A number of students are believed to be among the victims.

The explosion, which took place as people break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan, also damaged a number of buildings, including a hospital.

In one declaration published by its spokesperson, the UN Secretary General António Guterres expressed its condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Afghanistan.

“He hopes that the observance of the holy month of Ramadan, a time of contemplation and compassion, will be an opportunity to reflect on those affected by the protracted conflict in the country and to come together in renewed efforts for peace. The statement says.

In a separate message, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (MANUA) mentionned he was “outraged” by the attack.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the victims,” added the Mission.




