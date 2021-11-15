UN condemns attempts to discredit recent Iraqi elections

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN Security Council on Monday condemned attempts to discredit the elections in Iraq and deplored the use of violence to settle election grievances.

The most powerful organ of the UN on October 10 congratulated the Iraqi government and the Independent High Electoral Commission for organizing “technically well-managed and generally peaceful elections”. the recounts of the votes in the polling stations corresponded to the electronic results communicated.

In the press release approved by the 15 members, the Security Council reiterated its condemnation of the November 7 assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and “the continuing threats of violence” against the mission of the United Nations. ‘UN, the electoral commission and others.

Al-Kadhimi sustained minor injuries and seven of his security guards were injured in the attack on his Baghdad home using at least two armed drones.

There was no claim of responsibility, but suspicion immediately fell on the Iranian-backed militias who were the biggest losers in last month’s parliamentary elections. Militia supporters demonstrated to demand a recount, and at least one was killed in clashes with security forces. Many faction leaders accuse the prime minister of being responsible for the violence.

Some analysts said the attack was aimed at cutting the way to a second term for al-Kadhimi. Iranian militias had been blamed for previous attacks on the green zone where the prime minister lives and which also houses foreign embassies.

The Security Council reiterated the call by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to all political parties, candidates and other stakeholders “to be patient and address all outstanding concerns through established legal channels, and to create a post-electoral environment that promotes mutual understanding and national unity. through peaceful and constructive dialogue.

Council members called for “a peaceful and independent judicial review of election appeals,” saying UN staff “will continue to monitor any illegal attempt to undermine the electoral process.”

Members said they “looked forward to the peaceful formation of an inclusive government that would bring about meaningful reforms to meet the needs and aspirations of all Iraqis, including women, youth and marginalized communities.”

In the elections, Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who stood out from Iranian-backed militias by adopting a more nationalist approach, won 20 more seats, consolidating his status as the largest bloc among 329 members. of parliament. A Sunni faction led by Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi came in second, a place Iran-backed militias won in 2018.

Months of negotiations are expected before a coalition representing at least 165 MPs can be formed and elect a prime minister.

The elections were held a year earlier, in accordance with al-Kadhimi’s promise when he took office in 2020 following anti-government protests by tens of thousands of young Iraqis who rose up in October 2019 in Baghdad. and in southern Iraq to denounce endemic corruption. , poor services and unemployment.

Hundreds of people have died as security forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse crowds. Protests declined following restrictive measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.