UN: climate commitments put the world on a “catastrophic path”

BERLIN (AP) – The world is on a “catastrophic path” to a warmer future unless governments make more ambitious commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the UN chief said on Friday.

A new UN report examining all national commitments submitted by signatories to the Paris climate agreement through July 30 has found that they will lead to an increase in emissions of nearly 16% by 2030, compared to 2010 levels.

Scientists say the world must soon start sharply cutting emissions and adding no more to the atmosphere by 2050 than can be absorbed if it is to meet the more ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement – cap the increase in global temperature at 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by 2100.

“The world is on a catastrophic course of up to 2.7 degrees (Celsius) of warming,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Experts say the planet has already warmed by 1.1 C since pre-industrial times.

“We need a 45% reduction in emissions by 2030 to achieve carbon neutrality by mid-century,” Guterres said.

Some 113 countries, including the United States and the European Union, have submitted updates to their emissions targets, also known as Nationally Determined Contributions or NDCs, by the end of July. Their commitments would result in a 12% drop in emissions from these countries by the end of the decade – a figure that could more than double if conditional commitments and assurances from some governments regarding the target. carbon neutrality by 2050 translate into action.

“This is the positive side of the picture,” said Patricia Espinosa, UN chief climate officer, whose office wrote the latest report. “The other is darker.”

Dozens of countries, including major emitters like China, India and Saudi Arabia, did not submit new commitments in time for the report.

Espinosa called on leaders at the United Nations annual meeting next week in New York to present stronger commitments in time for the world’s body’s next climate summit in Glasgow.

“Leaders must engage in frank discussion motivated not only by the very legitimate desire to protect the national interest, but also by the equally important goal of contributing to the well-being of mankind,” he said. she declared. “We just don’t have time to waste, and people around the world expect nothing less.

Espinosa added that some public commitments, such as China’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2060, have not yet been officially submitted to the UN and therefore have not been taken into account for the report. An update, which would include any further pledges submitted by then, will be released shortly before the Glasgow summit, she said.

Yet environmental activists and representatives of some vulnerable countries have expressed disappointment at the findings.

“We have to ask ourselves what it will take for some major emitters to take account of scientific findings and bring our world out of a point of no return,” said Aubrey Webson of Antigua and Barbuda, who chairs the Association of Small Island States. “The conclusions are clear: if we are to avoid the amplification of our already devastating climate impacts, we need the major emitters and all G20 countries to implement and stick to more ambitious NDCs and take strong commitments in favor of net zero emissions by 2050. “

Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, said achieving the Paris target would only be possible with “courageous leadership and bold decisions”.

“Governments let vested interests take the lead on the climate, rather than serving the global community,” she said. “We have to stop passing the buck to future generations – we are now living in a climate emergency. “

