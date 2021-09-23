UN chief: Window to avoid devastating climate effects is “closing quickly”

Draw attention to the “deeply alarming” report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) last month, Secretary General António Guterresstated that “much bolder climate action is needed” to maintain international peace and security.

He urged industrialized G20 countries to step up and take action ahead of the UN Climate Conference (COP26) beginning of November.

“Risk multipliers”

Amid forest fires, floods, droughts and other extreme weather events, the UN chief said “no region is immune”.

And he pointed out that the climate crisis is “particularly deep” and aggravated by fragility and conflict.

Describing climate change and mismanagement of the environment as “risk multipliers,” he explained that last year, climate-related disasters displaced more than 30 million people and that 90% of refugees came from the regions. countries least able to adapt to the climate crisis.

Many of these refugees are hosted by states that are also experiencing the impacts of climate change, “compounding the challenge for host communities and national budgets,” Guterres told Ambassadors, adding that COVID pandemic also undermines governments’ ability to respond to climate disasters and build resilience.

Prioritize actions

Affirming that “it is not too late to act”, the senior UN official underlined three “absolute priorities”, starting by capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

To avoid catastrophic climate impacts, he urged all member states to increase their Nationally determined contributions (CDN) – plans by which countries commit to increasingly ambitious climate action – before COP26 and translate these commitments into “concrete and immediate action”.

“Collectively, we need a 45% reduction in global emissions by 2030,” he said.

“Half forgotten”

To cope with the disastrous effects of climate change, Mr. Guterres stressed the need for adaptation and resilience, which he said requires the commitment of at least half of global climate finance to build resilience and support adaptation.

“We simply cannot meet our common climate goals – nor realize the hope for lasting peace and security – if resilience and adaptation continue to be the forgotten half of the climate equation,” did he declare.

Mutual reinforcement

Adaptation to climate change and peacebuilding “can and must be mutually reinforcing”, he said, highlighting the cross-border projects in West and Central Africa which have “enabled dialogue and promoted more transparent management of scarce natural resources”.

And noting that “women and girls face serious risks from climate change and conflict“, He stressed the importance of their” meaningful participation and leadership “to bring” lasting results that benefit more people “.

The UN integrates climate risks into conflict prevention, peacebuilding initiatives and its political analysis, the Secretary-General explained.

“The Climate security mechanism supports field missions, country teams and regional and sub-regional organizations …[and] work is gaining ground in countries and regions where the security Council recognized that climate and ecological change compromises stability, ”he said.

UNDP Somalia Recurrent drought and the resulting competition for resources have led to conflict in Somalia in recent decades.

Walk lightly

Recognizing that 80 percent of the UN’s carbon emissions come from its six largest peacekeeping operations, Guterres said the Organization must do better.

He assured that the UN is working on new approaches to switch to renewable energy producers, which will continue “beyond the life of our missions”.

“We are all part of the solution. Let us all work together to mitigate and adapt to climate change in order to build peaceful and resilient societies, ”the Secretary-General concluded.

Time to act

Chairing the meeting, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin stressed the importance for the 15-member body to play a greater role in climate change assessment and mitigation, including through operations and peacekeeping mandates.

“People affected by climate change conflicts depend on this Council for leadership,” he said. “Now is the time for the Council to act”.