UN chief welcomes return to Somalia electoral agreement

In one declaration issued by its spokesperson, Secretary General António Guterres reiterated its call on all Somali stakeholders to “immediately resume dialogue and forge a consensual agreement on the holding of inclusive elections without further delay”.

.@A in #Somalia welcomes the decision of the Fed parliament to reinstate the September 17 election agreement following @M_FarmaajoRequest for: calls on Somali leaders to resume dialogue and prepare #elections without delay: welcome the lead role of @MohamedHRobleh on behalf of #FGS – UNSOM (@UNSomalia) May 1, 2021

“[The Secretary-General] underlines the importance of a broad consensus for the stability of the country, ”the statement added.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) also welcomed the decision of the lower house to reinstate the electoral agreement.

The “special law on federal elections” was passed by the lower house in April, allowing the extension of the mandate of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed for a period of two years, after the official end of the mandate in February.

The extension sparked fighting between government and opposition supporters in the capital Mogadishu as well as other parts of the country, amid fears that the extremist group al Shabaab could exploit the divisions, according to media reports.

Reports also indicate that tens of thousands of people have fled their homes fearing for their safety as a result of the violence.