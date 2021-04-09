UN chief welcomes IMF and World Bank measures to tackle COVID-related debt crisis

In one declaration released through his spokesperson, António Guterres said developing economies had struggled to secure enough financial resources to cope with the onset of the crisis. coronavirus crisis, “and even less to recover from it”.

Since the start of the crisis, the Secretary-General has called for liquidity, the statement continued, through a massive issuance of special drawing rights (DTS) – an instrument created by the International Monetary Fund to help supplement cash reserves – for those most in need, and a reallocation of unused SDRs.

Mr. Guterres proposed a “three-step approach to tackling the debt burden: a debt freeze, targeted debt relief for the most vulnerable, and reform of the international debt architecture”.

Announcement of new funds

The Secretary-General welcomed the IMF the committee’s “concrete calls” for a new allocation of SDRs and voluntary reallocations to countries in need. He said he was encouraged by the support given to the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), which provided $ 5 billion in temporary relief to vulnerable countries, and to the Common Framework for the Treatment of Debt , endorsed by the G20 economies.

“The status quo and debt relief must be extended to the countries that need it most – including middle-income countries, which are home to over 60% of the world’s poor – without creating stigma or compromising their ratings.” sovereigns, ”the statement said.

Rebuild debt

Reform of the international debt architecture is also essential, the UN chief said, noting that a debt crisis amid the COVID-19[female[feminine emergency, “would put the Sustainable Development Goals out of reach. This week’s discussions on the architecture of the international debt are a major step in the right direction, ”he added.

The Secretary-General called on all countries and institutions to join a global effort to “rethink the principles that underpin the current debt architecture, and urged action to” complement existing instruments with stronger mechanisms. effective debt crisis resolution ”.

He urged the IMF and the World Bank to focus on a sustainable, inclusive, smart and green recovery.