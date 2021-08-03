UN chief welcomes ‘historic’ increase in IMF liquidity for governments in need

Secretary General António Guterres issued a declaration on the policy change towards Special Drawing Rights or DTSs, a type of foreign exchange reserve asset IMF defined and maintained, as additional financing that can help repay debts.

He also stressed that economies that do not need access to liquidity should “consider channeling these resources to vulnerable low and middle income countries that need a cash injection by replenishing Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust Fund”.

"I work closely with our members to find ways for countries in a strong position to voluntarily channel Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to countries that need them most." – Kristalina Georgieva, August 3, 2021

“Historic decision”

Yesterday’s IMF allocation makes new borrowing available to the fund’s 190 member countries, roughly in proportion to their share in the global economy.

“This is a historic decision – the largest allocation of SDRs in the history of the IMF and a boost to the global economy in a context of unprecedented crisis“, noted IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

“The SDR allocation will benefit all members, meet the long-term global need for reserves, build confidence and promote the resilience and stability of the global economy. It will especially help our most vulnerable countries struggling to cope with the impact of COVID-19[feminine crise.”

Halte au défaut de paiement

Le Secrétaire général a souligné qu’il est également « essentiel d’établir rapidement le projet de fiducie pour la résilience et la durabilité au FMI…[for] a comprehensive response and recovery, including providing more support for immunization and debt management and supporting the efforts of developing economies in restructuring for inclusive growth ”.

Last month he urged the world’s largest economies to lead a global COVID-19 vaccination plan and extend debt relief to developing countries affected by the pandemic.

Bulwark against default

He also advised supporting a new IMF’s $ 50 billion investment roadmap aimed at ending the pandemic and fostering a rapid recovery.

While many developing countries are “on the verge of default,” the UN chief encouraged the main industrialized countries of the G20 to channel unused SDRs into the Fund’s new resilience and sustainability plan, for these. country.

“Special Drawing Rights should also be seen as additional funding, not deducted from Official Development Assistance ”, he recalled.