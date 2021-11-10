UN chief welcomes China-US commitment to cooperate on climate action

News of the joint declaration between the two countries, both major emitters of greenhouse gases, arrived late in the evening in Glasgow, where the 2021 United Nations climate conference has been taking place since last week. COP26.

The statement refers to the recent publication report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), who described the urgency of addressing the climate emergency in alarming detail, and said the two countries recognize the gravity of the crisis, while accepting the significant gaps that remain, between current efforts to address it. cope, and the actions that are necessary to achieve the objectives of the Paris climate agreement, reached at COP21 in 2015.

I welcome the agreement reached today between China and the United States to work together to take more ambitious measures #ClimateAction in this decade. Tackling the climate crisis requires international collaboration and solidarity, and this is an important step in the right direction. # COP26 – Antonio Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 10, 2021

In Paris, leaders pledged to try to prevent the world from warming more than 1.5 ° C to 2 ° C through sweeping emission reductions.

According to press reports, the elements of collaboration outlined in the document include regulatory frameworks and environmental standards linked to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in policies of the 2020s to encourage the decarbonization and electrification of sectors. end use and increased action to control and reduce methane emissions.

In his Tweeter, António Guterres praised the agreement of China and the United States to work together to take more ambitious climate action during this decade, and noted that the crisis requires international collaboration and solidarity.

Following the surprise announcement, the main climate emissaries of the two countries held back-to-back press conferences at COP26.

“There is more agreement between the United States and China than there is divergence, which makes it an area of ​​enormous potential for cooperation,” said Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua, adding that ” by working together, our two countries can achieve many important things that benefit not only our two countries but the world as a whole.

Then the US special envoy for climate, John Kerry, said he was “satisfied” with the agreement between the two countries and added: “Every step counts right now, and we have a long journey ahead of us. “

