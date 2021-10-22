UN chief warns world against ‘one-way to disaster’ on climate

Antonio Guterres says he is “very worried” about the failure of the next COP26 in Glasgow.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has said the current global climate situation is “a one-way trip to disaster”, reiterating the urgency of a deal at the COP26 climate conference at the end of the month.

The 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, reached at the COP21 summit, called for global warming to be capped at well below two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above the level pre-industrial, and ideally closer to 1.5C (2.7F).

But current UN estimates indicate that a “catastrophic” warming of 2.7 ° C (4.8 ° F) is on the cards.

Guterres said Thursday that such an increase was “obviously a one-way ticket to a disaster.”

“Carbon pollution from a handful of countries has brought humanity to its knees and they bear the greatest responsibility,” he said at an online press conference with members of the International Covering Project Climate Now.

“I hope we will still be on time to avoid a failure in Glasgow, but time is running out and things are getting complicated and that is why I am very, very worried. I’m afraid things will turn out badly, ”he said.

The Glasgow summit begins on October 31 and is considered crucial to agreeing on global emissions targets that will slow global warming.

The Group of 20, which includes the world’s largest economies, is due to meet in Italy on October 30, but leaders are reportedly divided over phasing out coal and committing to the 1.5 ° C target.

Earlier this month, COP26 President Alok Sharma said the G20 meeting would be ‘make or break’ for success in Glasgow.

“G20 leaders will meet in Rome and they know their economies are responsible for four-fifths of the carbon pollution on the planet,” Guterres said.

“If they don’t stand up… we are headed for terrible human suffering,” he added.

He said, “China and the United States must do more than they have announced so far. “