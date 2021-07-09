UN chief urges G20 finance chiefs to support global COVID vaccination plan and climate finance

“To restore confidence in multilateralism, we must deliver vaccines, economic recovery and climate finance,” he said. mentionned in a video message to the G20 finance ministers meeting in Venice, Italy.

To restore confidence in multilateralism, we need to deliver vaccines, economic recovery and climate finance. Developed economies must demonstrate a solidarity that goes beyond words into meaningful and concrete actions.https://t.co/T89YDhNPos – Antonio Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 9, 2021

“With your leadership and political will, we can do it. ”

Commitments are not enough

The Secretary-General warned of the threat posed by the “global vaccine deficit” as coronavirus mute.

“Pledges of doses and funds are welcome – but they are not enough,” he said. “We need at least eleven billion doses to immunize 70% of the world and end this pandemic.”

The UN chief reiterated his call for a global vaccine plan that would double production and ensure equitable distribution of doses across the country. COVAX solidarity mechanism.

Support recovery and resilience

Finance ministers and central bank chiefs have also been asked to support a new $ 50 billion investment roadmap, announced last month and led by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), aimed at ending the pandemic and fostering a rapid recovery.

With many developing countries “on the verge of default,” the Secretary-General encouraged the G20 to channel unused Special Drawing Rights, a type of foreign exchange reserve asset developed by the IMF, into the new resilience and sustainability plan of the Fund for these nations.

“Special drawing rights should also be seen as additional funding, not deducted from official development assistance,” he added.

Commit to net zero emissions

As the world continues to struggle to keep the global temperature increase at the target of 1.5 degrees below the Paris Agreement, the UN chief stressed the need for action to reduce emissions in the run-up to the latest UN climate change conference, known as COP26.

“If COP26 in Glasgow is to be a turning point, we need all G20 countries to commit to achieving net zero by mid-century and to present nationally determined contributions to reduce global emissions 45% by 2030, compared to 2010 levels, ”he said.

“Developing countries also need to be assured that their ambition will be met with financial and technical support,” he added.

Financing the green transition

The Secretary-General recalled the commitment made more than a decade ago by the richest countries to mobilize 100 billion dollars per year for actions to mitigate and adapt to climate change in developing countries. However, this agreement was not honored.

“A clear plan to deliver on this commitment is not just about the economics of climate change; it’s about building trust in the multilateral system, ”he said.

Developing countries will also need help to switch from fossil fuels, such as coal and petroleum, to renewable energy sources, he continued. Here, the support of development banks will be essential, he said, but now large-scale private financing is also available through a global alliance of more than 160 financial companies committed to the goal of net zero.

“To strengthen these efforts, the G20 must define ambitious, clear and credible climate policies, and ensure that the private sector has the framework it needs through mandatory climate-related financial disclosures,” he said. declared, adding “and we need all financiers to commit to no new international financing for coal, by the end of 2021.”