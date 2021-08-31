UN chief urges countries to help Afghans in “hour of need”

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN chief urged all nations to help the Afghan people “at the darkest time of need”, saying on Tuesday that nearly half of the population was in need of humanitarian assistance to survive and that the country faced the threat of collapsing basic services. completely.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed “grave concern at the worsening humanitarian crisis in the country” in a statement on the first day of the Taliban regime after the last US forces withdrew from Afghanistan.

He offered some grim statistics on the impending “humanitarian catastrophe”: 18 million Afghans need help to survive, one in three do not know where their next meal will come from, more than half of all children in under 5s are expected to become “malnourished” the following year, and people lose access to basic goods and services every day.

“Amid a severe drought and with harsh winter conditions on the horizon, additional food, shelter and medical supplies urgently need to be brought into the country,” Guterres said.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said the current UN humanitarian appeal of $ 1.3 billion for Afghanistan is only 39% funded. Guterres said a new emergency call for the next four months is expected next week.

“For us,” said Dujarric, “the next day is just another day in Kabul. We have been in Afghanistan for over 60 years, and we stand with the Afghan people.”

He said a UN assessment team visited Kabul on Tuesday. While aid operations were unable to resume in the capital, he said, a World Health Organization plane with supplies was able to land in Mazar-e-Sharif in the north on Monday. and the World Food Program was also able to resume operations. in the countryside.

With the Taliban now in command of the country, Dujarric said the secretary-general would like to see, and hope the international community would like to see, “the formation of an inclusive government, full respect for human rights … especially when he comes to women, and to ensure that the hard-earned gains, especially over the past two decades, do not evaporate, and to ensure that Afghanistan is not used as a base for terrorism.

As Afghanistan embarks on a new future, Pramila Patten, acting director of UN Women, urged the Taliban to reaffirm their commitment to abide by Afghanistan’s 2004 constitution and international treaties that guarantee equality for women. all citizens, and to guarantee “the full and equal participation of women in political and decision-making processes.

Patten said in a statement that the hard-won gains that Afghan women’s rights activists have fought for “cannot be undone or reversed.”

“Urgent action is needed now to ensure the full participation of women in the public and political life of Afghanistan,” she said, and the Taliban must ensure that women are protected from threats and threats. gender-based attacks, “which violate their rights and hinder their effective participation.

In a joint statement, Virginia Gamba, the UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, and Najat Maalla M’jid, the Special Representative on Violence Against Children, said at least 45% of the Afghan population was under 15 years old.

They called on the Taliban and other parties in Afghanistan to respect the dignity and human rights of all Afghans, including boys and girls.