UN chief stresses need to scale up COVID-19 vaccine production and equitable distribution

Participating in the 2021 World Solutions Summit, the UN chief stressed the need to defeat the virus by doubling the number of doses produced and ensuring their equitable distribution among countries.

We are in an unprecedented crisis that requires unprecedented action. Collaboration between countries, communities, public and private sectors is essential. By working together we can immunize the world, end the # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE pandemic and revive a strong recovery. – Antonio Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 28, 2021

Increase production

“It is absolutely essential to double the production of vaccines, and there are different mechanisms that are necessary for that … but we absolutely have to have an equitable distribution, and we are far from having it,” he said. declared.

“We have seen vaccine nationalism, vaccine hoarding, with many countries buying three or four times the volume of their population. And on the other hand, we see enormous difficulties in providing vaccines to the countries of the South. And it is a tragedy that we must avoid at all costs ”.

Earlier this week, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) described the current vaccine crisis as “a scandalous injustice”. Asked about his opinion on the situation, the Secretary-General replied: “that is exactly it”.

Risk of unfairness

Only 10 countries have received 75% of all vaccines given so far, he said, while 0.3% have gone to low-income countries, with the African continent receiving only one percent. .

The Secretary-General underlined the risk posed by inequity in the face of a virus that spreads and mutates, noting “this is a race against time”.

He warned that either vaccination becomes much faster and more equitable, and therefore able to prevent “a possible dramatic mutation” that is immune to vaccines, or countries that have inoculated their populations “might find that these vaccines will not be used. nothing because the changes in the countries of the South will undermine the vaccination campaign in the countries of the North.

Fully support COVAX

At the recent G20 Health Summit, vaccine producers pledged to deliver a billion doses to the poorest countries. While welcoming this development, the Secretary-General said that it was far from sufficient.

Mr. Guterres stressed the need to fully fund and nurture the Global Vaccine Equity Initiative, COVAX. He noted that one of its main manufacturers, the Serum Institute of India, has had to cut its supply due to the increase in the number of cases in the country, while deliveries from other subcontractors have been more late than expected.

He urged countries to channel their excess vaccines through COVAX, “instead of geostrategic competition, with several powerful countries giving vaccines to their friends, or trying to compete with each other to see who wins more. influence, thanks to vaccines “.

The Secretary-General also reaffirmed its proposal for a working group led by the G20 who would work with pharmaceutical companies and other stakeholders, to deliver vaccines to everyone, everywhere.