UN chief stresses ‘clear and urgent need’ for concrete multilateral solutions

In his a message for the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, Secretary General António Guterresstressed that this must go well beyond the pandemic and must be based on joint action across borders, “for the good of all mankind” – starting with the equitable distribution of vaccines as a good global audience.

“Strong multilateral action now”

The senior UN official painted a picture of global transnational threats, from the climate crisis to pollution and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, to the development of new technologies in the absence of agreed principles and standards.

“We need more networked multilateralism, with stronger coordination between regional and international organizations, international financial institutions and public-private alliances,” he said. “We need inclusive multilateralism, which draws on civil society, businesses, local and regional authorities and others, and which shares power more broadly and equitably.”

To exit the pandemic safely, tackle the climate crisis and build stronger and safer communities and societies, the UN chief stressed the need for “strong multilateral action now”.

Marking the International Day, he urged everyone to renew their commitment to “global multilateral solutions in the service of people and the planet”.

Why mark the day?

When the UN was founded in the ashes of World War II in 1945, its central mission was to maintain international peace and security.

One of the purposes and principles of the Organization, according to A Charter, is to settle disputes peacefully and prevent the scourge of war.

The International Day reaffirms this and recognizes the use of multilateral decision-making and diplomacy to achieve peaceful resolutions to conflicts between nations.

While prevention remains a relatively low-profile aspect of the UN’s work, diplomacy is used to ease tensions before they lead to conflict, or to act quickly to contain and resolve its underlying causes.