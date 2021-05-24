UN chief says world is at ‘war’ against COVID-19

Antonio Guterres calls on countries to apply ‘wartime logic’ to tackle the virus that has killed 3.4 million people.

The world is “at war” with COVID-19, the UN chief said, calling for the application of wartime logic to inequitable access to the weapons needed to fight the pandemic.

Speaking on Monday at the opening of the annual assembly of member states of the World Health Organization, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the “tsunami of suffering” triggered by the coronavirus crisis .

He pointed out that more than 3.4 million people have died and some 500 million jobs have been lost since the disease first emerged in China at the end of 2019.

“The most vulnerable suffer the most, and I fear this is far from over,” said Guterres, stressing the lingering dangers of a “two-tier global response”.

“Sadly, unless we act now, we are facing a situation where rich countries are vaccinating the majority of their populations and opening up their economies, while the virus continues to cause great suffering by rotating and mutating in the poorest countries, ”he said.

“Further spikes and surges could kill hundreds of thousands and slow the global economic recovery,” he said, insisting that “COVID-19 cannot be beaten one country at a time “.

Faced with this dire situation, Guterres called for recognition that “we are at war with a virus”.

“We need the logic and urgency of a war economy to build the capacity of our weapons,” he said.

The UN chief last week called on the G20 to set up a task force that brings together all countries with vaccine production capacity and others that can help boost vaccine manufacturing and other tools needed to fight COVID-19.

“It should aim to at least double the manufacturing capacity by exploring all options, from voluntary licenses and technology transfers to the pooling of patents and the flexibility of intellectual property rights,” he said. .

The task force should also address the equitable global distribution of vaccines, treatments and diagnostics.

WHO and others have created COVAX, a global vaccine sharing program, but it remains severely underfunded and has faced significant supply shortages, delaying vaccine deployment efforts in the most vulnerable countries. poorer.

To date, only 0.3% of the total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered have been in the world’s poorest countries, which are home to nearly 10% of the world’s population.

In addition to tackling COVID-19, Guterres stressed the importance of preparing for the next pandemic, supporting a series of recommendations submitted to the assembly for reform and strengthening of the WHO and the global health system .

“The world needs political commitment at the highest level to transform the existing system,” he said.

“WHO must be at the heart of preparing for a global pandemic. It needs sustainable and predictable resources, and it must be fully empowered to do the job required of it. “

Guterres urged member states to decide the way forward to “take the bold decisions needed to end this pandemic.”

“COVID-19 must be a turning point.”