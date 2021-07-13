UN chief says race to meet SDGs “can and must” be reversed

“Almost one in three people in the world will not have access to adequate food in 2020 – an increase of almost 320 million people in one year,” said Secretary General António Guterres. Told Opening of the Ministerial Segment of the High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), the UN core review platform 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and its 17 SDGs.

Devastating repercussions

He painted a grim picture of an estimated 4.6% drop in global GDP over the past year; the equivalent of 255 million full-time jobs lost in working hours.

He said two in three students were still affected by school closures – many, especially girls, who may never return, contributing to a surge in child marriage and an increase in child labor.

“Violence against women has reached shocking levels, with reports doubling and tripling in some places,” he added, while highlighting the additional burden of unpaid domestic work and care that “crowds out women in the labor market “.

Climate, inequalities

Meanwhile, the climate crisis and growing inequalities have become even more dangerous as carbon dioxide concentrations hit their highest level in three million years, some “148% above pre-industrial levels”, he said. Mr. Guterres said.

Biodiversity is declining at an “unprecedented and alarming rate”, with one million species threatened with extinction and 10 million hectares of forests lost each year.

And inequality is at unsustainable levels, as the net worth of some 2,500 billionaires has grown by more than $ 5.2 billion a day during the pandemic, while four billion remain without any form of basic social protection.

“During all this time, conflicts and crises have left one percent of the world’s population forcibly displaced,” the UN chief said.

I still hope

Noting that “we are moving further and further away from our goals,” the Secretary-General stressed that people living in poverty are expected to represent 7% by 2030 – just below 2015 levels – while rising temperatures put us “on the brink of the abyss”.

However, he argued that the situation “can and must” be reversed.

“We have the knowledge, the science, the technology and the resources,” said the UN chief. “What we need is unity of purpose, effective leadership from all sectors and urgent and ambitious action.”

Call to action

The Secretary-General stressed that the Forum can “help turn the tide” during this “pivotal time”.

To end the pandemic and get the SDGs back on track, he called for decisive action in four key areas, starting with global access to COVID-19[feminine vaccins, tests, traitements et soutien.

Il a souligné la nécessité d’une « action climatique urgente et ambitieuse, y compris en matière de financement », et troisièmement, d’investir dans des sociétés plus égalitaires et inclusives.

Enfin, il a déclaré que le financement du développement soutiendrait le coût d’une action décisive : « Renouvelons notre détermination à construire une reprise forte, durable et inclusive après la pandémie, et à prendre ensemble des mesures décisives pour vaincre la crise climatique et tenir la promesse de la Programme 2030. ”

UN Photo / Manuel Elias Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the Economic and Social Council’s High-Level Political Forum (ECOSOC) on Sustainable Development.

Bold solutions needed

The President of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Munir Akram, urged the world to rally to the SDGs to prevent the next pandemic.

“Critical times call for bold solutions,” he said. Mr. Akram hailed the HLPF as an opportunity to demonstrate the solidarity and cooperation needed for a global recovery strategy.

“At HLPF, we are moving towards the global goals and a greener, safer and more just future. Join us”.

Meanwhile, the President of the General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, called the future of sustainable development “inclusive, resilient and green” and urged participants to “seize this moment” and build back better.