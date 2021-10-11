UN chief proposes international trust fund to support Afghanistan as US meets Taliban

Afghanistan will soon get its own trust fund if the UN chief’s plan to alleviate a crushing economic crisis comes true.

“The World Bank can create a trust fund, and that trust fund can pay directly to people in need,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Monday. “[U.N. Development Program] has a trust fund that can then pay directly to people in need or organizations in need. So we need to inject money into the economy.

This call followed a weekend of meetings between US and Taliban officials in Doha, the new residence of US diplomats who worked in Kabul before the militant group toppled the internationally recognized Afghan government that the American forces took of from the country. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other Western officials have argued that humanitarian aid can be delivered to Afghanistan in a way that does not empower the Taliban, while militants demand recognition and support broader diplomatic.

“Without food, without work, without protection of their rights, we will see more and more Afghans flee their homes in search of a better life,” he said. “The flow of illicit drugs, criminal and terrorist networks will also increase. This will not only seriously affect Afghanistan itself, but also the region and the rest of the world.

THE TALIBAN SAY THEY WILL NOT WORK WITH US TO CONTAIN THE ISLAMIC STATE

The Blinken team described the talks as “frank and professional” in a summary of the dialogue on Sunday evening.

“The US delegation focused on security and terrorism issues and the safe passage of US citizens, other foreign nationals and our Afghan partners, as well as on human rights, including the meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society, ”the state said. Department spokesman Ned Price said. “The two sides also discussed the United States providing solid humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people. “

Taliban officials have touted the United States’ offer of humanitarian aid. “The IEA has welcomed this aid and noted that it will cooperate with charitable groups to provide humanitarian aid to those who deserve it in a transparent manner, and will facilitate the principled movement of foreign nationals,” said the Taliban Foreign Ministry. noted in a report.

This statement leaves open the possibility that the Taliban intend to become more involved in the distribution of humanitarian aid than US or UN officials might prefer.

“If we take what we are saying literally … this is a signal of potential limited cooperation, but not the total package the United States can seek, and it is clear that there is still a lot to work, “Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Wilson Center’s South Asia program, told the Washington Examiner. “Even though the Taliban say they are eager to cooperate with charities, we don’t know if this will actually happen. The Taliban are – they’re a brutal player. The idea of ​​trusting the Taliban is always a risk.

Guterres said he was “particularly alarmed that the promises made to Afghan women and girls by the Taliban are broken,” but he also espoused the idea that the great powers can provide humanitarian aid while denying aid and diplomatic recognition of the Taliban.

“We need to find ways to breathe new life into the economy. This can be done without violating international laws or compromising principles, ”he said. “I urge the world to act and inject liquidity into the Afghan economy to avoid collapse.”

European powers have expressed concern since the Taliban takeover became inevitable that their return to power would trigger a Syrian civil war-wide refugee crisis – a conflict that itself remains unresolved.

“This is the defining moment,” Guterres said. “If we don’t act and help the Afghans weather this storm and do it quickly, not only them, but the whole world… will pay a heavy price.

