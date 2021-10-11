UN chief in unprecedented war of words fights with member state

Food is distributed to people in the Afar region of Ethiopia. The first round of food distributions to people in Afar and Amhara regions affected by the spread of conflict in northern Ethiopia has ended, the World Food Program (WFP) announced on October 5. to various obstacles to the flow of humanitarian aid, warned the UN agency. Credit: PAM / Claire Nevill

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 11 (IPS) – A growing diplomatic battle is being played out at the United Nations between Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and one of the world’s member states: politically troubled Ethiopia in desperate need of help international humanitarian aid.

But the war of words – in an institution where the Secretary-General is traditionally seen as subservient to the 193 member states – is rare by UN standards forcing Guterres to exercise his “right of response” to the Security Council, the body. the most powerful in the UN.

When the Secretary-General was confronted with a question during a press briefing last week relating specifically to his right of reply “which we had never – never – seen in the Security Council”, it sparked the question. : “Is this an expression of the level of your dissatisfaction, at this moment, with the Ambassador of Ethiopia?” ”

“It is my duty to defend the honor of the United Nations,” retorted Guterres.

The hubbub followed the Ethiopian government’s decision last week to declare seven UN officials “persona non grata” (PNG), most of them distributing humanitarian aid.

In international diplomacy, PNG is based on the principle of reciprocity: “you expel our diplomats and we expel yours” as evidenced by the period of the Cold War between the UN and the then Soviet Union.

In a May 2018 article, a former diplomatic editor of The temperature Michael Binyon pointed out that the mass expulsion of diplomats became a hallmark of the Cold War, when diplomats from the Soviet Union and its allies were often suspected of being intelligence agents and were ordered to leave. – usually after a spy scandal.

Inevitably, the Russians and their allies retaliated, expelling Western diplomats. The largest expulsion took place in 1971, when the British Conservative government expelled 90 of the Soviet Union’s 550 embassies in London and prevented 15 more diplomats from returning.

But the UN does not have diplomatic reciprocity, nor does Guterres have the power or authority to expel Ethiopian diplomats from the UN or New York.

Ethiopians say the seven UN officials were expelled from the country because they “interfered in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.”

But on Friday, there had been no response from Ethiopia to the Secretary-General’s request for concrete evidence of the deportation.

Guterres also argues that the concept of persona non grata applies to relations between sovereign nations, not to relations between the UN and its member states.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie Amde said his country was under no legal obligation to justify or explain its decisions, and listed allegations of “misconduct” on the part of officials. UN.

The dispute was apparently sparked by the fact that the UN was also providing humanitarian aid to rebel forces in a country where nearly seven million people are in need of such aid.

When providing urgently needed food and medicine, according to the UN, its distribution is not driven by politics, but by human factors.

Kul Gautam, former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director of UNICEF, a United Nations agency that has provided humanitarian aid to millions of people around the world, told IPS: “Yes, I know that several representatives of UNICEF and the UN are PNG ‘ed, but the UN has never taken such a strong and categorical public position as in this case ”.

In the past, he said, UN secretaries-general and heads of agencies have protested and condemned such expulsions, “but I don’t remember the UN ever questioning the right of the government accused of declaring international UN personnel persona non grata “.

So, it came as a (pleasant) surprise that in the case involving the UN staff managed by the Ethiopian government, the Secretary-General made a bold public statement questioning the actions and statements of the Ethiopian government at the both to the media and to the UN. Security Council.

“I hope and hope that the SG’s new position has been carefully considered and corroborated by the UN Legal Office and will be upheld – if the case is challenged in the International Court of Justice.”

In the past, Gautam pointed out, UN staff being PNG by authoritarian governments for taking a principled stand in the best interest of the UN or the causes they serve (e.g. the best interests of children). , in the case of UNICEF), was often seen as a badge of honor for the staff member concerned.

After all, UN personnel pledge allegiance to the United Nations Charter which speaks of “We the Peoples of the United Nations” and not “We, the Governments of the United Nations”.

And UN staff do not have the right to receive instructions from their national governments or the governments of host countries, he argued.

Humanitarian aid was delivered to Ethiopia’s Tigray region by a 50 truck convoy last month. The UN calls for a faster passage of aid convoys to Ethiopian Tigray. Credit: PAM

“Some governments would prefer the UN and its agencies to just send them a check as part of their cooperation. But the United Nations General Assembly as well as the boards of United Nations agencies, funds and programs expect United Nations field staff to carefully monitor the use and effectiveness of the support they provide. provide, ”he said.

“Let’s hope that the thoughtful response of the UN SG to the Ethiopian government’s unilateral action will lead to the empowerment of international UN officials to conduct their humanitarian and development activities without any fear or favor in the best interest of the people. for whom this support is intended.

Thomas G. Weiss, presidential professor of political science and director emeritus of the Ralph Bunche Institute for International Studies at the City University of New York (CUNY) Graduate Center, told IPS: “Many UN officials have been declared PNG by a country in which they were posted. The SGs sometimes complain and are sometimes silent ”.

Stephen Zunes, Foreign Policy in Focus columnist and senior analyst who has written extensively on Security Council policy, told IPS: “I can’t remember a time when a Secretary General exercised his right of reply “.

But this is not the first time that UN officials have been expelled or declared persona non grata, he said.

More recently, Morocco expelled most of the MINURSO peacekeepers from occupied Western Sahara and invoked PNG status with the personal envoy of the Secretary-General, Christopher Ross.

The difference is that with Morocco and with the other previous cases, the government in question had at least one permanent member of the UN Security Council as a staunch ally, thus limiting the ability of the Secretary General to confront them in such a way. decisive, Zunes said.

“This unprecedented action on Ethiopia may be as much a reflection of Ethiopia’s relative diplomatic isolation as of the seriousness of its anti-UN action,” said Zunes, professor of politics and chair of Middle Eastern studies at the University of San Francisco.

Gautam said that Ethiopian Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Abiy Ahmed, like Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar, has deeply disappointed the international community by committing or tolerating serious human rights violations against members of a minority ethnic community in their own country.

The fact that some activists within the ethnic community may also have committed atrocities does not justify harsh and disproportionate actions against innocent civilians by the ruling government of a democratic state which must be held to a higher standard, has he argued.

“Although there have been several cases of UN officials expelled from various countries by authoritarian governments, Ethiopia has said up to seven UN officials providing humanitarian assistance persona non grata (PNG) on apparently trumped up accusations is unprecedented. “

The position taken by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, whose spokesperson said that “… it is the long-standing legal position of the Organization not to accept the application of the doctrine of the persona non grata with regard to United Nations officials ”is also unprecedented. .

He went on to say that “It is a doctrine that applies to diplomatic agents accredited by one state to another state. The application of this doctrine to United Nations officials is contrary to the obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and to the privileges and immunities which must be accorded to the United Nations and its officials “.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram