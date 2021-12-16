UN chief: cross-border aid to Syrians remains “essential”

NEW YORK (AP) – The delivery of UN humanitarian aid from Turkey to rebel-controlled northwest Syria is closely monitored and remains essential, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a relationship that could be essential to maintain the effort.

“Despite the challenges, humanitarian aid is being delivered and services are being delivered, in a principled and transparent manner across the country,” Guterres said in the report, which was circulated internally among the Nations. United and obtained by The Associated Press Wednesday.

The report follows tense negotiations by the Security Council last summer on continued cross-border aid deliveries via the only route where they are currently permitted – the passage from Bab al-Hawa to Idlib province, which is home to 3 million people and the last great rebel stronghold in Syria. after a decade of civil war.

Syria, which is not a member of the council, called the cross-border convoys politicized and unnecessary. A close ally of Russia, which used its veto threat in the council last year to end deliveries through three other crossing points, argued this summer that humanitarian supplies could and should instead be sent across conflict lines in Syria to strengthen government sovereignty over the whole country.

Officials from the UN, the United States, Europeans and others have said cross-border deliveries remain crucial, warning that their stop could have devastating consequences for a million or more Syrians.

The day before the authorization expires, the council found a compromise in July.

Members agreed to maintain the flow of aid through Bab al-Hawa until January 10, 2022, with an automatic six-month extension if Guterres issues a “background report” on the “transparency” of the operation. and the progress made in delivering aid to Syria’s internal front lines. .

Hence the new report, in which Guterres details how cross-border shipments are controlled and tracked. He calls the initiative “one of the most closely watched operations in the world”.

He says “clear progress has been made” in channeling aid across internal conflict lines, but adds that while the UN can fully implement a six-month plan it has drawn up this fall, these convoys will not be able to match the expeditions. cross the border.

“The cross-border operation remains an essential element of the humanitarian response and will continue to do so until the needs can be addressed to the same magnitude and the same scale by any other modality,” he wrote.

