UN chief condemns attack on UN peacekeepers in Mali

Antonio Guterres Expressed its sincere condolences to the victim’s family, as well as to the government and people of Egypt, wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the improvised explosive device attacks today against a @UN_MINUSMA convoy near Tessalit, Kidal region. An Egyptian peacekeeper was killed and four others seriously injured.https://t.co/e1IxNrGOhb – UN spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) October 3, 2021

In A declaration, MINUSMA said they were traveling in a convoy near Tessalit, in the turbulent Kidal region, when their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device.

‘Permanent danger’

The Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head of (MINUSMA), El-Ghassim WANE, also strongly condemned the attack, stressing that it was “a sad reminder of the permanent danger that hangs over our blue helmets and the sacrifices made for peace in Mali”.

Mali remains the most dangerous place to serve as a peacekeeper and after experiencing two military coups in the past year, the security situation has deteriorated overall as state institutions are weakened.

Armed extremists in the north and center of the country continue to launch all-out attacks against civilians as well as UN personnel, while community violence is also on the rise, according to the UN independent expert on the human rights situation in Mali, which said last month that the rise in violence threatened the very survival of the country.

Mr. WANE paid tribute to the deceased soldier and said that the wounded peacekeepers had been evacuated and “were receiving the necessary care. He offered his deepest condolences to the government of the deceased, his family and his comrades in arms.

“Cowardly attack”

The MINUSMA chief said the “cowardly attack” would only strengthen the “mission’s determination to support Mali and its people in their quest for peace and stability.”

The Secretary-General recalled that attacks targeting peacekeepers “may constitute war crimes under international law” and called on the Malian authorities to “spare no effort to identify the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be brought to justice quickly.

“The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and the government of Mali”, concluded his statement.