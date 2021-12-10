UN chief: Climate change exacerbates conflict and terrorism

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – Climate change is “an aggravating factor” of instability, conflict and terrorism, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

The UN chief said that the regions most vulnerable to climate change “also suffer from insecurity, poverty, poor governance and the scourge of terrorism”.

Guterres told a UN Security Council meeting on the link between climate change, conflict and terrorism that when climate disruption impedes the ability of government institutions to deliver public services, “they fuel the grievances and mistrust of the authorities “.

And when the impact of climate change leads to the loss of livelihoods, “the promises of protection, income and justice – behind which terrorists sometimes hide their truce plans – become more attractive,” he said. declared.

In the Lake Chad Basin region of Africa, Guterres said, the extremist group Boko Haram was able to recruit new recruits, “especially among local communities disillusioned by the lack of economic opportunities and access to essential resources” .

“In central Mali, terrorist groups have exploited growing tensions between pastoralists and farmers to recruit new members from pastoral communities, who often feel excluded and stigmatized,” said the secretary general.

In Iraq and Syria, Islamic State extremists have “exploited water shortages and seized control of water infrastructure to impose their will on communities,” he said, while in Somalia, the Charcoal production has been a source of income for the extremist group al-Shabab.

Guterres said “climate impacts exacerbate conflict and exacerbate fragility,” adding that UN peacekeeping or political missions are found in eight of the 15 countries most exposed to climate risk. He did not name the countries.

The UN chief called for collective action to tackle the root causes of insecurity, stressing that “conflicts and terrorism do not take place in a vacuum”.

He called for increased investment to help developing countries adapt to the impact of climate change, saying developed countries must keep their pledge to provide at least $ 100 billion a year to developing countries to climate action. He said those costs are expected to reach $ 300 billion a year by 2030.

The story continues

Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, whose country holds the presidency of the Security Council this month and chaired the meeting, said that in the African region of the Sahel, where his country is located, a major challenge is to combat the terrorists whose “daily hateful acts shake the foundations of democratic states.

“Among these challenges, we also have climate change which, by reducing access to resources, increases poverty and all the scourges that accompany it,” he said.

Bazoum expressed hope that the Security Council would adopt a resolution that Niger and Ireland are co-sponsoring. It would recognize a link between the guarantee of international peace and security, which is the mandate of the Council, and the fight against terrorism and the effects of climate change.

He said the Sahel and the Lake Chad Basin exemplify the interplay between the effects of climate change and peace and security.

“The consequences of this phenomenon – the extent of which is still unknown – have led to the disintegration of the social fabric and to the well-being of populations forced into unbridled competition for access to resources” which are becoming rarer, says Bazoum.

This often results in inter-communal conflicts and increased migration, and ‘more worryingly, this has helped fuel violent extremism and large-scale crime, leading some young people to join organized criminal and terrorist networks that previously benefited wealth and biodiversity. from their regions.

Irish Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason said the Security Council has a responsibility “to break this vicious and self-reinforcing cycle”.

She called for support for what she called the “critical resolution”, saying: “This council must recognize and accept its role in the fight against climate change”.

“We need to integrate climate-related security risks into our conflict resolution, prevention and mediation efforts,” said Byrne Nason. “This will help maintain international peace and security. Failure to do so is inadmissible. “

But Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, whose country has a veto on the council, said: “For us, the link between terrorism and climate change is not clear.

He said the potential for work on this issue should be realized in other United Nations bodies like the General Assembly, the Economic and Social Council or the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. He said the Security Council should focus on “resolving potential and future conflicts”.