UN chief calls on business leaders to help quell ‘tsunami of suffering’ caused by COVID

“It is indeed much more than a health crisis. It is a social crisis and an economic crisis, with dramatic long-term consequences for livelihoods, businesses and economies, ”he said at a virtual roundtable – part of the campaign UN Global, #OnlyTogether – co-organized with the IKEA Foundation and Objectif – the social mobilization organization that partners with the ministry of Global communications leading the UN Verified Initiative, to fight against disinformation.

The UN chief recognized the many lives saved: “Having you at the head of this meeting is a guarantee of success because what our partnership has always represented is indeed the very symbol of the values ​​that we represent”.

Equity in vaccines to avoid “further devastation”

After delivering safe and effective vaccines in record time, science has shed light on parts of the world.

However, despite the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) the authorization of 13 vaccines and the “incredible success” of deployments in more than 170 countries, Mr. Guterres deplored “a significant and growing vaccine gap between rich and poor countries”.

“Only ten countries administered more than 75% of all vaccine doses. In the poorest countries, even health workers and people with underlying conditions cannot access it, ”he said, adding that“ it is not just unfair, it is doomed and dangerous – for everyone ”.

Prompt and fair vaccination is the only way “to prevent new, more dangerous variants from appearing and wreaking more havoc,” in rich and poor countries alike, Guterres said.

Global immunization plan

He said a global immunization plan was needed, starting with a G20 working group composed of countries with vaccine production and manufacturing capacities, WHO and Access to COVID-19[female[feminine Tools (ACT) partners, as well as international financial institutions.

“I am ready to mobilize the entire United Nations system to support this effort, but we need political will to move forward,” he said.

To this end, Mr. Guterres stressed that the private sector could leverage its influence and expertise, use its communication channels to share accurate information and donate its services and resources, to encourage immunization.

Although this sector has been “at the heart of every breakthrough” throughout the pandemic, he recalled that he had achieved it by working with countries, communities and public sectors.

“By working together, we can immunize the world, end the pandemic and start a strong recovery,” the Secretary-General concluded.

A wave in South Asia threatens the COVAX initiative

In another development, the WHO, GAVI vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) published a joint statement warning against “uneven achievements so far”.

As COVID-19 cases are on the decline in some countries, South Asia is experiencing a traumatic wave. And because access to vaccines is important in stemming the tide, “we must focus on ensuring that countries that have not benefited from these vital tools do so now and urgently,” the statement said.

Even if COVAX, the global mechanism for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, has proven itself time and time again, the surge in India has severely affected its supply to the point that by the end of June it will face a shortfall of 190 million doses.

Faced with “catastrophic” consequences

Although more doses of the vaccine are available later this year, the statement said that “if we do not close the current and urgent deficit, the consequences could be catastrophic.”

At World Health Assembly Last Friday, governments recognized the political and financial urgency to support COVAX with doses and dollars.

“It is now imperative … to secure full funding for COVAX and more vaccines – now – for low-income countries at the Market Engagement Summit on June 2,” the statement read.

Ambitious solutions

In order for COVAX to deliver on the promise of equitable access globally, partners called for immediate funding for the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Engagement (AMC), the mechanism that enables COVAX to deliver doses to economies in low income ; dose sharing; and the liberation of supply chains by removing trade barriers, export controls and other restrictive barriers.

“Now more than ever, at the height of the pandemic, we need ambitious global solutions. In terms of global vaccine distribution, COVAX is the only initiative capable of meeting the challenge of the moment, ”the press release said.

While it is understandable that some countries wish to immunize all their citizens, by donating vaccines to COVAX alongside national immunization programs, populations at risk around the world can be protected, which is “instrumental in ending the disease.” acute phase of the pandemic, by slowing the rise and threat of variants, and accelerating a return to normality ”.

Since its inception in mid-2020, COVAX has benefited from the support and resources of 192 of the world’s economies, enabling it to achieve an unprecedented global deployment.

“It’s time to finish the job,” the statement concluded.