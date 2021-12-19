UN chief calls for unity of Lebanese leaders and affirms solidarity with citizens

Fractured along sectarian lines, successive governments have failed to put the country on a sustainable path.

Starting a four-day visit, he met Lebanese President Michel Aoun, saying they had had a “fruitful” meeting.

A simple message

Subsequently, during a joint press conference at the presidential palace, the UN chief called on the international community to strengthen its support.

He told reporters that he was in the country “to discuss the best ways to support the Lebanese people to overcome the current economic and financial crisis and promote peace, stability and sustainable development”.

“I told the president that I came with a simple message: The UN stands in solidarity with the Lebanese people“, the Secretary General saod.

He was accompanied by Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Assistant Secretary General for Peacekeeping Operations; Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacekeeping Affairs; Joanna Wronecka, special coordinator in Lebanon; General Stefano Del Col, Commander of the Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL); and Miguel Graca, director and coordinator of the visit.

People on the move

President Michel Aoun said that during their meeting, the two men addressed the issue of the Syrian exodus, stressing the need to “find a new approach to the issue of displaced Syrians in Lebanon”, which is worsening. for more than 10 years.

The Secretary-General has recognized that “The international community has not done enough to support Lebanon … Jordan and … other countries of the world which have opened their borders, their doors and their hearts to refugees” even as some richer and more powerful states have closed their own borders.

The Lebanese example

Mr. Guterres referred to his previous post as High Commissioner for Refugees, which he held for 10 years, noting the generosity Lebanon and its people have long shown to Syrian refugees.

But he recognized that he is coming “With a heavy toll on the Lebanese economy … society, and – because of the conflict in Syria – on Lebanese security”.

The senior UN official presented Lebanon as an example of responsibility which served to underline the need for the international community to fully support the nation to overcome its difficulties.

Work together

During his visit, the Secretary-General will meet with a wide range of political, religious and civil society leaders, including women and youth.

And because the country’s emergency response plan is only 11 percent funded, he called for greater solidarity for “Strengthen support for Lebanon”.

The UN chief also urged all Lebanese politicians to work together to resolve the crisis.

“The Lebanese people expect their political leaders to restore the economy, establish effective government and state institutions, end corruption and preserve human rights ”, he said, noting that President Aoun spoke “exactly in this sense.”

In view of the suffering of the Lebanese people, the Secretary-General affirmed that “Lebanese political leaders do not have the right to be divided and to paralyze the country”.

UN Photo / Eskinder Debebe Secretary General António Guterres begins his official visit to Lebanon on December 19, 2021.

Upcoming elections

The senior UN official said next spring’s elections are “essential”, stressing that the Lebanese “must be fully engaged in choosing how the country moves forward”.

“Women and young people must have every opportunity to fully play their role as Lebanon strives to overcome its many challenges and lays the foundations for a better future”, he stressed, assuring that the UN would support the country “every step of the way. ”.

Resolution 1701

With regard to Israel, the Secretary-General hailed as “essential”, resolution 1701full implementation, including the maintenance of the cessation of hostilities throughout the Blue line – a line of demarcation between Lebanon and Israel, and Lebanon and the Golan Heights – reducing tensions between the parties and avoiding any violations.

He took the opportunity to greet the thousands of peacekeepers who, far from their families and their countries, continue to work for peace in Lebanon.

Mr. Guterres also stressed that international support for the Lebanese army is needed more than ever and that the state security institutions are vital for its stability.

Over the next few days, the Secretary-General is due to visit port of beirut and two projects in Tripoli; visit the UNIFUL headquarters in southern Lebanon and the Blue Line; and organize meetings with civil society leaders.