UN chief calls for support for Haiti to avoid “humanitarian catastrophe”

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday morning, killing more than 1,300 people. Thousands of homes, as well as hospitals, schools, churches, bridges and roads, have been damaged or destroyed.

A United Nations team on the ground is working with the authorities to ensure that aid and humanitarian personnel can reach those in need.

Ongoing evaluations

“While assessments reveal the level of suffering, the scale of humanitarian needs in Haiti continues to grow,” Mr. Guterres said in A declaration. “I call on all Member States to mobilize their efforts to help Haiti avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.

The secretary-general described the UN’s action so far, noting that his deputy, Amina Mohammed, on Monday expressed direct support for Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

He said relief convoys reached affected communities in Les Cayes, Jérémie and Nippes on Tuesday, while UN assessment and disaster coordination teams are on their way to the country.

© UNICEF / George Harry Rouzie A hotel in Gele was destroyed after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti on August 14.

The UN supports Haiti

The UN has also allocated $ 88 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund, which will be used to provide essential health care, clean water, emergency shelter and sanitation facilities.

“We will continue to scale up our response to the hardest hit areas even as Tropical Storm Grace approaches Haiti with its threat of heavy rains and flash floods.” he said.

Mr. Guterres stressed the solidarity of the United Nations with the Caribbean nation.

“I have a message to the people of Haiti: you are not alone”, he said. “We will be by your side and support you every step of the way out of this crisis. ”

Half a million children affected: UNICEF

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Fund, Unicef, works closely with the Haitian government and its partners to conduct rapid assessments of children’s needs.

The agency believes that overall, 1.2 million people, including 504,000 children, were affected by the earthquake.

With the tropical depression already inundating some of the hardest-hit areas, UNICEF feared the floods and mudslides would worsen the situation of vulnerable families and further complicate the humanitarian response.

“Last night, I saw strong winds and heavy rainfall hitting the same areas already affected by the earthquake,” noted Bruno Maes, UNICEF Representative in Haiti, currently in Les Cayes.

“Countless Haitian families who lost everything to the earthquake are now literally living with their feet in the water because of the floods.

Deliver in the midst of hardship

The humanitarian response is also hampered by criminal violence and insecurity. UNICEF has reported that gangs control the main road to the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Despite this challenge, the agency reached affected areas with medical supplies within hours of the earthquake. In addition, a UNICEF truck delivered six medical kits to three hospitals in Cayes, containing enough supplies – including gloves, pain relievers, antibiotics and syringes – to treat 30,000 people in three months.

UNICEF and partners are also distributing tarpaulins for emergency shelter and other items such as latrines and showers, water tanks, hygiene kits, water treatment tablets and jerrycans.

Although assessments are underway, UNICEF estimates that it will need $ 15 million to meet the most urgent needs of at least 385,000 people, including 167,000 children under the age of five, over a period of time. eight weeks.

The figure will be reviewed and adjusted as the impact on children and families becomes clearer.