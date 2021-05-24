UN chief calls for dialogue in Samoa as prime minister stalls

Fiame Naomi Mata’afa was sworn in at a makeshift ceremony held in a tent on the lawn of the Statehouse in the capital, Apia.

His party, known by the acronym FAST, narrowly won the April 9 general election, which sparked a month of court challenges and calls for a second ballot.

The UN is ready

A Secretary General António Guterres follows developments since the elections, according to A declaration released later Monday by its spokesperson.

“He urges the leadership of Samoa to find solutions to the current political situation through dialogue in the best interest of the people and institutions of Samoa,” he said.

“The United Nations stands ready to provide support to Samoa if the parties so request.”

Samoa is a Pacific island nation of about 200,000 people and this was the closest election in its history.

Changes and challenges

Ms Mata’afa, 64, is a former Deputy Prime Minister and will join Jacinta Arden from New Zealand as one of the region’s only female leaders.

The FAST party was founded last June, challenging the ruling Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), in power for nearly 40 years.

HRPP is headed by Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who has served as Prime Minister since 1998.

Both parties won 25 seats each in the election, but the only independent parliamentarian sided with FAST.

Despite a challenge from the HRPP, the Supreme Court upheld the result and ordered the swearing-in ceremony.

However, over the weekend, Samoa’s head of state Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II suspended the parliamentary hearing for the ceremony on Monday.

The Supreme Court later ruled it had to go ahead, but FAST members and supporters found the doors to Parliament locked when they arrived on Monday morning.