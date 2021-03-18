UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Antonio Guterres appoints veteran French diplomat Jean Arnault as his personal envoy to Afghanistan ahead of the peace talks in Moscow.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed veteran French diplomat Jean Arnault as his personal envoy for Afghanistan and regional issues.

The appointment comes a day before Russia, China, the United States, Pakistan, a delegation of senior Afghan officials and opposition leaders, and Taliban negotiators meet in Moscow to try to restart talks of peace in the dead end.

“The Secretary-General called on Mr. Arnault to contribute to the search for a political solution to the conflict, in close collaboration with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and regional partners,” said on Wednesday. UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric. .

Dujarric said earlier Wednesday that the UN was not sending anyone to talks in Moscow.

The US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has sought support for a written proposal that includes an interim government and a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has said it would be “difficult” for the United States to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by May 1 under an agreement brokered by his predecessor with the Taliban.

“I’m making that decision now as to when to leave,” Biden told ABC News television in an interview that aired Wednesday.

The Moscow rally will be followed by a meeting of regional actors in the first week of April in Turkey and a summit that Khalilzad asked the UN to organize, modeled on a 2001 conference in Turkey. German city of Bonn.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has proposed a larger meeting in Turkey to seal a comprehensive deal that could include a “new inclusive government” in Afghanistan, according to a letter leaked to Afghan media.

Frenchman Arnault, who recently worked as a United Nations special envoy for the peace process in Colombia, will work alongside Canadian Deborah Lyons, who heads UNAMA and is also the special envoy of the world body in that country. ravaged by war.

“Our goal is to better help the Afghan people achieve peace and ensure that the gains that have been made… especially on women’s rights are not lost in any political discussion. But I don’t have any firm dates or meetings to tell you yet, ”said Dujarric.