UN chief announces resumption of aid and flights to Ethiopian Tigray

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN chief on Wednesday announced good news amid Ethiopia’s year-long war against forces in the Tigray region: 157 trucks containing food and Humanitarian aid arrived in the capital of Tigray for the first time in more than six weeks and another aid convoy was moving.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said UN flights between the Tigray capital Mekelle and the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa had also resumed. They were suspended on October 22 after government airstrikes forced a humanitarian flight carrying 11 passengers to abandon its landing in Mekelle.

The Tigray region has not received aid supplies in dire need of food, medicine and fuel since the Ethiopian military began hitting Mekelle with airstrikes on October 18. Even before that date, the UN said only 15% of trucks loaded with needed supplies had entered Tigray. since mid-July. Hundreds of thousands of people in the region face conditions of famine in what the United Nations has called a “de facto humanitarian blockade”.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said none of the 157 trucks that reached Mekelle were carrying desperately needed fuel, which is essential for delivering humanitarian aid.

Nonetheless, Guterres called the resumption of aid deliveries to Tigray and the restart of UN flights as “a good signal”.

He said there was also “a little hint of hope” that they might lead to a “more positive attitude for dialogue” between the warring parties.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since November 2020, when a political feud between Tigray forces that have long dominated the national government and the current administration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed erupted into fighting.

In recent months, Tigray forces have recaptured the Tigray region and brought the fighting to neighboring areas of Amhara and Afar. The government declared a state of emergency in November as fighters from Tigray drew closer to Addis Ababa. The UN says more than 2 million people are now displaced overall.

The story continues

Guterres and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, spoke at a joint press conference after a private meeting and both strongly supported the mediation efforts of former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo, the AU envoy.

Mahamat said Obasanjo reestablished contact between the two sides, commuting between Addis Ababa and Mekele three times and listening to both sides’ terms for a solution.

The government wants Tigray forces to return to their territory and recognize “the legitimacy of Abiy Ahmed’s government,” he said, while fighters from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray want corridors to be opened for humanitarian supplies, public services be restored and Eritrean forces support the government has withdrawn.

Tigray forces say they are pressuring Abiy’s government to lift the blockade, but also want the prime minister to step down. Earlier this year, the Ethiopian government designated Tigray forces as a terrorist group, further complicating Obasanjo’s and US envoy Jeffrey Feltman’s mediation efforts for a ceasefire.

“We continue to talk to both sides, but unfortunately the fighting on the ground continues,” said AU’s Mahamat. “We have noted in recent days, perhaps, that stability is beginning to reign on the front lines, but we have deep concerns (…) for a ceasefire.”

“It absolutely has to happen. Humanitarian aid must reach all those who have suffered from this conflict, and we absolutely must resolve these problems through political discussions and dialogue, ”he said.