UN: Central African Republic faces terrible humanitarian situation

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – Violent Central African Republic faces increasingly dire humanitarian situation with high insecurity on main supply route from Cameroon, blocking humanitarian deliveries and food prices base that are skyrocketing, the United Nations said on Monday.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said this is happening when 2.3 million people are already expected to need food, while rapid assessments show “alarming numbers of severe malnutrition among newly displaced “.

The UN reported on Friday that 200,000 people fled their homes in the poor country in less than two months and are internally and externally displaced.

According to local authorities, 92,000 refugees have reached Congo from the Central African Republic and more than 13,200 have entered Cameroon, Chad and the Republic of Congo, and more continue to arrive, said Dujarric.

Former Central African Republic President Francois Bozize and his allies have been accused of instigating the latest violence, which erupted after the Constitutional Court rejected his presidential bid in December.

President Faustin Archange Touadera was re-elected in December for a second term with 53% of the vote, but he continues to face opposition from forces linked to Bozize.

On January 13, rebels attacked the outskirts of Bangui, killing at least two UN peacekeepers and blocking important access roads to the capital, sparking food prices. The rebel attack posed the most serious threat to Bangui since 2013, when a coalition of predominantly Muslim rebels known as Séléka toppled Bozize’s government.

The Seleka have formed a new government which they believe would redress the years of marginalization of the country’s Muslim population. Later that year, that government was challenged by militia fighters known as anti-Balaka who attacked Bangui. The anti-Balaka began attacking Muslim civilians, beating people to death in the streets, destroying mosques and forcing tens of thousands of Muslims to flee Bangui in 2014.

The rebel Séléka president finally withdrew under international pressure, and an interim government held democratic elections in 2016, which Touadera won.

Dujarric said that one of the main causes of the current deteriorating humanitarian situation is the very high level of insecurity along the road link to Cameroon where more than 1,600 trucks, including 500 with humanitarian supplies, have been stranded. at the border since mid-December, resulting in a suspension of imports.

“Aid organizations are starting to report critical stockouts, including food and trauma kits,” he said. “The closure of the supply route has also caused a worrying increase in the prices of basic foodstuffs – ie cassava, oil, meat and rice,” between 75% and 220 %.

“This is impacting several markets in the country, including the one in the capital, Bangui, and we are also seeing the closure of several markets due to the inability of traders to restock,” said Dujarric.

The United Nations is appealing for $ 444.7 million to help 1.84 million people in the Central African Republic in 2021, he said.

UN refugee spokesman Boris Cheshirkov warned on Friday that tens of thousands of the country’s refugees face dire conditions.

In Congo, he said, new arrivals who crossed the border rivers Ubangi, Mbomou and Uele told refugee officials they had fled in panic when they heard gunshots, leaving their homes behind. business behind them.

Most of the refugees live in dire conditions in remote and hard-to-reach areas near rivers, without basic shelter and facing severe food shortages, Cheshirkov said. They depend on catching fish and what local villagers with extremely limited resources can spare.

For many, he said, rivers are also the only source of water for drinking, bathing and cooking, and malaria, respiratory tract infections and diarrhea have become common.

United Nations refugee agency urgently calls for food, shelter, clean water, sanitation and health care to help those who fled the Central African Republic and prevent the spread of COVID -19 and other diseases, said Cheshirkov.