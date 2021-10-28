UN calls on Sudanese army to re-establish transitional government

The United Nations Security Council issued its first statement since the military dissolved the country’s power-sharing transitional government, expressing “serious concern” but failing to deliver a stronger condemnation of the Coup d’Etat.

In a press release approved Thursday by the 15 members of the Council, the most powerful organ of the United Nations expressed its “solidarity” with the Sudanese people and “called on all parties to show the utmost restraint, to refrain from resorting to violence and stressed the importance of full respect for human rights, including the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression ”.

He also demanded the immediate release of all those detained and affirmed his readiness “to support the efforts to achieve the democratic transition of Sudan” and the aspirations of the peoples “for an inclusive, peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future”.

The text drafted by the British was the product of days of laborious discussions among council members which had started with an urgent session on Tuesday. It has undergone several revisions, diplomats said, mainly to respond to objections from Russia, which did not want to “condemn” the military takeover as originally proposed.

At China’s insistence, the text explicitly notes that ousted Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok had come home Tuesday night after being arrested. The UN has maintained that he is denied freedom of movement.

The army seized power in the east African country on Monday after a period of intense political crisis, including street protests demanding that the army end its involvement in the government.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who previously headed a transitional government with Hamdok, announced on Monday that the civilian government had been dissolved and declared a state of emergency.

Foreign diplomats met with Hamdok on Wednesday evening at his residence and reported that he was in good health.

Reporting from UN Headquarters in New York, Kristen Saloomey of Al Jazeera said the document released by the Security Council was a press release and did not carry the same weight as a resolution, which are necessary for that the Security Council promulgates sanctions or establishes a peace. -mission of maintenance.

While showing that the Security Council is united in expressing its concern over the situation, “it did not go as far as some council members wanted” in condemning the military takeover, Saloomey said.

Earlier this week, UN chief Antonio Guterres pointed out strong geopolitical divisions within the Security Council causing “difficulties in taking strong action.”

“My call is for – in particular the great powers – to unite for the unity of the Security Council in order to ensure that there is an effective deterrence against this epidemic of coups d’etat”, Guterres said on Tuesday. “We have seen that today effective deterrence is not in place.”

International pressure against the coup is intensifying. US President Joe Biden also urged Sudanese military leaders on Thursday to immediately release all those detained and restore institutions associated with the transitional government.

“The events of the past few days are a serious setback, but the United States will continue to stand by the Sudanese people and their nonviolent struggle to advance the goals of the Sudanese revolution,” Biden said in a statement.

“Freedom, equality, rule of law and respect for human rights must be the foundations of future security and prosperity in Sudan, as they are everywhere in the world. “

Several Western embassies in Khartoum said they would continue to recognize ousted Prime Minister Hamdok and his cabinet as “the constitutional leaders of the transitional government” of Sudan.

On Wednesday, the ruling army in Sudan announced that it dismiss six ambassadors, including the Sudanese ambassadors to the United States, the European Union, China, Qatar, France and the head of the country’s mission to the Swiss city of Geneva, apparently over their rejection of the military takeover .